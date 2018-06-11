LITTLE LEAGUE: Grass Valley Pirates sail to undefeated season

With an undefeated run through league play the Pirates claimed first place in the Grass Valley Little League Major Division (10-12 year olds).

The Pirates went 17-0 on the season and will now prepare for the District 11 Tournament of Champions where they will face off with other top teams from the rest of the Little Leagues in the district. They open the Tournament of Champions at 6 p.m. Sunday in Colfax. All games will be held at the Sierra Foothills Little League Field at 101 Park Hill Drive in Colfax.

The Pirates are comprised of Orion Collinson, Sebastien Blondeau, Owen McIver, Keisen Hayden, Logan Mackey, Christopher DeSena, Hagen Mees, Jerry Andres, Chase Nye, Aiden McKenna, Kody Cornish and D.J. Ceinar. The team is managed by Jeff Nye and coaches include Joey Mackey and Jim Amaral.

Grass Valley Little League will also be represented in the Major Division by the Cubs, who finished second among Grass Valley teams in league play.

The Cubs are comprised of Josh Standley, Aaron West, Aiden Pannock, Trevor Buti, Teddy Wilkerson, Seth Arcand, J.Z. Antonucci, Ryne Allen, Jayce Gross, Trace Shelton, Kodie Watkins and Craig Statler. The are led by manager Chris West and coaches Daryl Allen, Will Arcand and Chris Buti.

District 11 includes Auburn Little League, Bear River Little League, Foresthill Little League, Grass Valley Little League, Lincoln Little League, Mid-Placer Little League, Nevada City Little League, Penn Valley Little League, Rocklin Little League, Sierra Foothills Little League and Tri-City Little League.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.