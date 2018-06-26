LITTLE LEAGUE: District 11 Majors All Star tourney gets under way at Pioneer Park

Some of the brightest young baseball stars from around the area took to the diamond at Pioneer Park in Nevada City Tuesday as the Little League District 11 Majors Division (10-12) All Star Tournament got under way.

Leading off the tourney was a bout between the Grass Valley All Stars and the Tri-City All Stars. With impressive pitching and plenty of pop at the plate, the Tri-City All Stars earned the victory 13-1. Leading Tri-City was Nathan Erickson with a pair of home runs. Tri-City hitters combined for five round trippers in the game.

Coming through with a big hit for the Grass Valley All Stars was Ryne Allen, who blasted a solo shot over the left field fence with one-out in the top of the fourth inning.

The first day of the tourney closed with the Bear River All Stars facing off with the Lincoln All Stars in the late game.

Today's opening round games include the Sierra Foothills All Stars facing the Auburn All Stars at 5 p.m., and the Penn Valley All Stars matching up with the Mid-Placer All Stars at 7:30 p.m.

The Nevada City All Stars' first game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the Lincoln vs. Bear River contest. The Rocklin All Stars have the early game Thursday, facing Tri-City at 5 p.m. Grass Valley will look to stave off elimination when they face a yet to be determined opponent at 7:30 p.m. Friday. All games are played at Pioneer Park.

The tourney is double elimination and will run through July 7.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.