Knights of Columbus Free Throw and 3-point Shootout coming soon
January 17, 2018
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw and 3-point shootout is set for Jan. 27 and will be held at St. Patrick's Large Hall located at 235 Chapel St. in Grass Valley.
The free throw contest is free and open to all boys and girls ages 9-14. The 3-point contest is also free and open to all boys and girls ages 15-18. Top shooters will advance to the district competition.
The competition will run from 10-11:30 a.m.
For more information contact Chuck Ryan at 530-272-6707.
