Kilgore tosses no-hitter for Bruins

With a stellar effort from the mound and plenty of offense, the Bear River baseball team notched its first win of the season, a 10-0 home victory over the Rosemont Wolverines Thursday.

Senior pitcher Justin Kilgore was dominant from the bump for Bear River, throwing five innings of no-hit baseball before the game was called due to the mercy-rule. Kilgore struck out four along the way and walked three. He was also strong at the plate with a base hit, two RBIs and a run scored.

Leading the Bruins' bats was Jake Rogers with three hits, including a double and three RBIs. Nathan Van Patten added two hits, including a double and also scored three runs. Clay Corippo was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Winters chipped in a double and an RBI. Aaron Sasville also had a hit and an RBI in the win. In all, the Bruins tallied 12 hits and scored 10 runs, all of which came in the first three innings of the game.

Next up for the Bruins (1-4) is a road matchup with Marysville Saturday.

GOLF

BRUINS TOP COUGARS, FALL TO ZEBRAS

Recommended Stories For You

The Bear River boys golf team split a pair of Pioneer Valley League matchups this week, topping Center and falling to Lincoln.

Playing on the Lake of the Pines Golf Course, the Bruins topped the Center Cougars by 42 strokes, 248-290, Thursday.

Leading Bear River was David Aldrich, who was the day's medalist with a 43. Luke Baggett was next for the Bruins with a 48, Tyler Cross followed with a 49, Jeremy Cunningham finished with a 51 and Hunter Smith carded a 57 to round out the top scorers for Bear River.

Facing Lincoln at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, the Bruins got a strong showing from Aldrich but fell to the Zebras by 18 strokes, 239-257.

Aldrich led the team with a 41. Baggett was next with a 50. Cross finished with a 54, Cunningham was next with a 54 and Smith tallied a 59.

Next up for the Bruins (1-1) is a match with Placer next Thursday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.