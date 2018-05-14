Junior golf program to hold spring scramble events

The Nevada County Junior Golf Program will hold two scramble format tournaments prior to the start of the summer. Junior golfers of all abilities from the ages 8-17 are invited to attend one or both of the competitions.

The first of the two events will take place Sunday at Alta Sierra Country Club, and the second will be June 3 at the Nevada County Country Club.

A scramble format means all team members tee off on each hole and then decide which tee shot they like the best and mark the spot with a tee or ball marker. The other team members pick up their balls and place them within one club length (no closer to the hole) of the marked spot. Pairs of junior golfers will be grouped by age, gender and ability level (depending on the number of participants).

Registration for the event is currently open. The cost per player ranges from $10-15. All participants must register at least two days prior to the event at a local country club or by contacting Chris Buti at cbuti@njuhsd.com.