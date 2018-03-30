John Renslow: When it comes to the Masters, the name says it all

Madonna … Elvis … it only takes one word and everyone knows who you're talking about. In our golf universe, you only have to say "Masters" and we know exactly what you're talking about.

In a time when the identity of events and sports arenas are being changed on a regular basis, the title of Masters has not wavered and was the first name put forward when the tournament began in 1934.

Primarily due to dollars, identities in entertainment or recreation are often confused. The Oakland Coliseum became the Network Associates Coliseum and now it is the Overstock.com Coliseum, affectionately known as "O.Co". The Oakland Raiders, became the Los Angeles Raiders, then the Oakland Raiders and now are the soon to be Las Vegas Raiders. It happens all the time.

Yet, for the Masters the name and the venue do not change. Other events will change locations every year or sponsors change, but this tournament and this place stay the same. Bobby Jones, one of golf's greatest, if not the greatest, desired to build a golf course after retiring in 1930. Augusta, Georgia was the chosen area and the search began.

Upon seeing this 365 acre parcel, Jones was reported to have said, "Perfect! And to think this ground has been lying here all these years waiting for someone to come along and lay a golf course on it."

Throughout the years, the adjustments have been made to stay with the times, yet the heart of the golf course remains. It is a magical synergy of tradition and innovation.

There may be no better televised golf event than the Masters and with so many colorful players in the mix, you don't want to miss one minute. Last year's winner, Sergio Garcia returns to defend his title, earning the trophy through a playoff with Justin Rose. Those two and virtually all of the world's best players will be in Augusta, Georgia, trying to take home one of those bright green jackets.

Even a few old guys have an opportunity to grace the leaderboard on Sunday. Fred Couples (58) and Angel Cabrera (48), and Phil Mickelson (47 … OK, well, not that old, but half the field could call them "Pops") round out an intriguing cast of characters and this will be fun to watch!

Change is good. We like our unique gadgets, new cars, and hi-tech drivers. But we also like things that stand the test of time, things we know by name, sometimes by a single word.

The Masters starts next week with the Par-3 Tournament on Wednesday. You'll have to download the Masters app to watch the Par-3 Tournament (as well as a lot of cool other stuff). Then ESPN and CBS televise the event beginning on Thursday.

Also, the tournament's website is probably the best you will see all year with multiple live streams all day at Masters.com or a well designed app your favorite mobile device.

John Renslow is a PGA Class A Professional and Instructor at Alta Sierra Country Club. Please contact John with your questions or comments at jrenslow@yahoo.com.