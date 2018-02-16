Jim Adams: In the Wake of the Week

OLYMPICS THAW: It may not be sport per se, but the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un appears at the Kwandong Hockey Center Saturday night. She writes, "I expect Pyongyang and Seoul to get closer in the hearts of our people and the future unification and prosperity will be advanced." If it takes the Olympics to bring the two countries closer, so be it.

OH, CANADA!: Despite being outshot by a large margin, it is Team Canada that bests Team USA 2-1 in Women's Ice Hockey. A major scrum ensues at the end of the game between the ladies. Emotions run high. Both teams advance to Monday's semi-finals and a possible rematch for the Gold Medal. Great hockey.

SHARK BITE: The San Jose Sharks end a positive week as they take 3-of-4 with winds against Edmonton, Anaheim and Vancouver. Brent Burns and Logan Couture both playing large for the men in teal. The Sharks are playing well, but face a major test this coming week with games vs. Dallas and then on the road against St. Louis, Nashville, Chicago and Minnesota. The next week may well spell their fate for the season.

THE KINGS: On last Friday, the Portland Trailblazers bested the Sacramento Kings 118-100. Taking in Golden One Center, it has become more of a social than sporting event. Fans seem to have lost their focus on the game as they wandered around Golden 1. Lots of empty seats. Maybe it was because it was yet another blowout, but the passion, both on the court and off, seems to be lost. Maybe better times ahead.

NBA EXPERIMENT : In Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns, Steve Kerr allows his Golden State Warriors players to run the game and map plays. David West, Draymond Green, and others plotting the next strategy. Kerr wants to try something different to reach his team. "A good night to pull a trick out of a hat. They needed a different voice," says Kerr. Warriors win by 46, 129-83.

ESPN WEDNESDAY NIGHT : It was a brilliant idea. Bill Walton is on the set. He compares Steph Curry to Mozart and Steve Jobs. He proclaims the Warriors the most "durable and sustainable" team in the NBA. He speaks of the wonder of Steve Kerr. He says he is always either "in the air, on the air or sharing the air." He says a Warriors 8-point deficit is only 2 1/2 possessions. It was provocative commentary and made one want more.

TRENDING UPWARDS : "We saw some success down the stretch, and could see pieces were falling into place. We've got a long way to go but I think you can see we're going in the right direction," states 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo. After several sub-par years, they need a leader and perhaps they have found him. Unlike other sports team, it does present the promise of better days ahead and a better record. Playoffs? Maybe not. However, it could be the starting point for success.

JOHNNY MANZIEL : Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel did not land a job in the Canadian Football League. Still, he now claims he is sober and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. His career is in limbo, perhaps permanently. However, he still wants to get back in the NFL. Perhaps the Browns could use him now!

ANDERSON SCORES A BREEZY GOLD : USA's Jamie Anderson braved precarious winds to score a gold medal in the slopestyle event. She told herself "Deep breaths" and then challenged the mountain where so many had failed. She did it brilliantly even in the face of concern and brought home the gold!

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.