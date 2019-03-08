IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Warriors’ woes continue; Kings fading in playoff race

WARRIORS UNRAVELING: It was the debacle at Oracle that left many wondering if Golden State even begins to have what it takes to make it to the Finals for a fifth straight year. With no Klay Thompson (as if that was an excuse), the Warriors play sloppy with poor defense combined with a lackluster offense. In the third quarter they miss 14 straight 3-point attempts. In the fourth, coach Steve Kerr raises the white flag, leaving Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant off the court. Storm clouds in Oakland as they lose 128-95 to the Boston Celtics. It is Kerr's worst loss at the helm of Golden State.

IT MAY NOT HAPPEN: Do the Warriors have a new gear into which they can shift? Prior to Friday night's game, they are a mere 3-5 in their last eight games. Furthermore, with injuries and DeMarcus Cousin's foul troubles in the limited minutes he plays, they seem to have lost their compass. In the West, the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and even the Portland Trailblazers lie in wait. Golden State always seems to rally come playoff time. However, this season has revealed their flaws and there is great reason to worry.

YET ANOTHER CRUSHING DEFEAT: Perhaps it is time to recognize that the Sacramento Kings will not make the playoffs. However, it has been nice to dream about it this late in the season. On Tuesday night, they competed with a Boston Celtics squad that had demolished the Golden State Warriors one night earlier. With passion, heart and drive, they hung with Boston. With 8:25 left in the fourth, they tied it at 88. With 7.6 seconds left, Buddy Hield's three free throws knotted it up at 109. Alas, the Celtics bucket with 2 seconds left led to a 111-109 Boston win. As of Friday afternoon, the Kings have 18 games left and are four games back of the Clippers for the final playoff spot in the West.

BAER ON THE HOT SEAT: It was a mistake for San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer. He becomes embroiled in an altercation with his wife after a heated discussion regarding a family member that is all caught by TMZ. Pam Baer has Larry's cellphone and will not relent. So, Larry tries to wrestle it from her and she ends up on the ground. Ugly and embarrassing scene. After a series of damage-control apologies from Larry Baer in which the story changes over time, both should be embarrassed over their public conduct.

THE FALLOUT: Larry Baer announces he is taking a leave of absence from his duties with the San Francisco Giants. "I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children, and to the organization. It is not reflective of the type of person I aspire to be." MLB takes the lead in what will surely be an ugly and embarrassing investigation. Wife Pam Baer releases a statement trying to diffuse the matter. He did the right thing, but his conduct fell far short of expectations.

SHARKS SPRINT TO PLAYOFFS: The San Jose Sharks are in crunch-time. Eleven games at SASP Center in March. After Sunday's 5-2 defeat of the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose improved their record against Western Conference teams to 26-8-3. They are 13-2-3 against the West at home. In the last 13 home games, the Sharks sport a 11-1-1 record. It is time for the foot on the gas pedal. All three Stars from Sunday's tilt are their Swedish contributors. The Sharks are a team deep in talent. They are poised to finish off the regular season in strong fashion.

DOMINANCE OVER MONTREAL: In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens is the most storied franchise. They have won more Stanley Cups than any other team. Someone forgot to tell the San Jose Sharks. With their 5-2 win on Thursday night, they have gone 12-0-0 against Montreal at SAP Center. It is over 20 years of home wins for San Jose. Thursday also marked the eighth straight win, home and away, vs. the Canadiens.

49ERS HALL OF FAME: Terrell Owens will be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame during the upcoming season. A controversial figure, he says he will attend his induction despite skipping the NFL's ceremony. Owens spent 9 years with the team. In his last four, he appeared in every Pro Bowl and was first team three of the four years. He states, "The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will always be indebted to the 49ers."

"IN THE WORST WAY, I'D LOVE TO HAVE ONE MORE SHOT": These are the words of Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as he prepares for his final year at the helm. Coming up on 64, Bochy is one of the last managers who doesn't care what others think or say. He is his own man, a throw-back of sorts. He states, "It's time for them to hear a new voice." However, does he have the talent to get there. Many things will have to come together in order for his final dream to be relevant.

MANZIEL BECOMES A JOKE: Now he is banned from the CFL. Johnny Manziel had a decent shot at returning to football with the Montreal Alouettes. However, he could not abide by the terms of his contract. The CFL has remained hush-hush, but most experts predict that it had to do with either conduct or maintaining his mental health. Now onto the AAF? The story of his life after being a first round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns has been a travesty.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.