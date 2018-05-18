IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Warriors, Rockets trade punches; MLB fun police on patrol

THE HOUSTON CHALLENGE: No one said it would be a sweep. Opening on the road, the Warriors needed to orchestrate a split. That is exactly what they got following the 127-105 loss in Game 2. Warriors were brilliant in Game 1. Houston dominated Game 2. This is the type of series it may be. Warriors would be well-served to win at home. However, the clash of the titans may go six or seven games. Expect the unexpected.

KELLY STRONG, AGAIN: Walking with a cane and looking frail, Jim Kelly miraculously appears at the Buffalo Bills rookie camp for draft class and undrafted players. This is 6 weeks after Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery for cancer that reappeared as well as jaw reconstruction. He specifically showed up to watch Bills first-round draft pick, Josh Allen. It has been a tough road for Kelly and his family. However, his conviction and strength are never questioned.

A SEASON ON THE BRINK?: No, you can never count out the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Boston Celtics defy the stats. LeBron James explodes for 40 points and a triple-double only to lose 107-94 in Game 2. The Cavaliers score but 39 points on 39 shots in the second half. Cleveland is down 2-0 and will be looked upon to sweep the next two games, starting tonight, at home. One loss in Cleveland and the prospects are bleak.

PINCH ME IF THIS IS REAL: The Vegas Golden Knights…a team of castoffs from other franchises. When the new squad was formed, most predicted the team would go nowhere. However, they won eight of their first 10 games. Lucky, right? Yeah, they will fade soon. The only problem is that they never went away. They swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Then they beat the Sharks 4-2. Truly the powerful Winnipeg Jets will finish them off. However, the surging Knights lead 2 games to 1 as of Friday morning. Too mind-boggling to be true!

MLB FUN POLICE: For some reason, MLB seems destined to enforce the team dress codes. This time it includes Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger and Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs. MLB objects to these two wearing black or colorful shoes and cleats in performances. Zobrist fires back with a very diplomatic Instagram message stating he has been wearing the same shoes for 2 years. It seems fairly insignificant, but MLB has decided on the crackdown.

TIGER ROARS, THEN PURRS: "I played so well this weekend, unfortunately I just didn't cash in," exclaims Tiger Woods. Was it an indication of things to come or just flirtation with what once was? For a moment, The Players Championship was up for grabs. Woods had surged to second place. However, a double bogey on the 17th plunged him to 11th. Webb Simpson ends up winning by four strokes. At 42, Woods proves that he can be relevant. Next month is the U.S. Open.

WILD IN YUBA CITY: Perhaps it is a second life for Nevada Union's Dave Humphers and Brennan McFadden. McFadden, with a young family, and Humphers, back doing what he loves, lead the River Valley Falcons. At first glance, a good looking squad and two local products doing what they love. They both find joy in leading a somewhat-veteran crew into the forthcoming football season. Time will tell, but they both look like they have found a new niche of leadership on a team that may enjoy a positive season.

