IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Warriors edge Kings again, Bochy plots exit

ANOTHER CRUSHING DEFEAT: Again, the Kings face the Warriors. It is a four-time repeated result. This time the Kings have a chance to win it all on the last shot of the game. It was not to be. This one is a 125-123 defeat. Sacramento has lost all four games by a total of 12 points. Steph Curry holds the dagger with 10-3s on the night. It is a an all-too-frequent theme as the Kings cannot close it out in the fourth after carrying a 91-89 lead into the final frame. It is a heartbreaking loss for a team intent on making the playoffs.

KD SHINES: It is his second All-Star MVP award as Kevin Durant scores 21 points, doles out seven assists, and goes 6-of-9 on 3-pointers. On the international stage, he surely increases his postseason value. As other teams salivate at the thought of securing Durant, what can the Warriors do to keep him?

THE BOCHY ANSWER: "In my mind, it is time. It has been an unbelievable ride…I've had a great run," says San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Who can debate it? In his 13 years as Giants skipper, he has brought the team back to relevance. He is only one of 10 managers who has produced three World Series Championships. "It is time to do something different," he says. He will stay in baseball and be enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame soon.

WILD PITTSBURGH NIGHT: The San Jose Sharks continue their strong push to the playoffs. With everyone healthy, they acquire Michael Haley from Florida. Then they march into Pittsburgh to best the Penguins 4-0. It is a common trend. Tomas Hertl with two goals. One apiece for Brent Burns and Evander Kane. Joe Thornton looks fully recovered with brilliant play and one assist. So frustrated by the Sharks, the Penguins implode in the final 5 minutes. Sidney Crosby, Coach Mike Sullivan and Evgeni Malkin all get an early shower. A big road trip for an NHL team that seems to be playing their best hockey of the season.

MCGOWAN/"STRETCH" HONORED: Willie McCovey became a Giants legend as he prowled first base ands right field in his long and significant tenure with Giants. Peter McGowan saved San Francisco baseball and brought a brilliant stadium to the City by the Bay. Now, The San Francisco Giants will honor both of them via Giants jerseys this season. A great move for two outstanding men.

IT IS COMPLICATED: Now the NFL has settled their differences with Colin Kaepernick. Unless something dramatically happens in the next year, he is done. However, his agent predicts he will sign with the Panthers or Patriots. With the collusion case over, does it open the door to other teams? It seems doubtful but not necessarily impossible. Let's see.

RAIDERS BACK TO OAKLAND: Perhaps, just perhaps, this mess is resolved for the moment. It is reported that the Raiders will play in Oakland in 2019. They also have an option for 2020 if Las Vegas is not ready. It is $7 million this season. They play in a stadium some claim is falling apart in a city which has filed suit against them. They are strange bedfellows indeed. However, the Raiders had run out of options and needed to get it done.

BLIND WRESTLER WINS STATE TITLE: "You don't have to see to wrestle. I can compete and be part of something great," declares Jay Spencer. He goes out and wins the Alabama State wrestling title. He can only see out of the corner of his left eye. He declares that wrestling is a sport of feel. Forget the fact that he has LCA. He spins the sports world on its head.

AAF STRUGGLES: The Alliance of American Football is off to a shaky start. With sights set on competing against the NFL, it is reported that they almost missed payroll in Week 2. Enter Tom Dundon of the Carolina Hurricanes with a $250 million infusion. He was proclaimed the chairman of the fledgling league. The had good pull in Week 1, outdrawing ABC'S NBA broadcast. However, the tale of the tape will be the weeks ahead.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.