IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: The Rejects win gold; Tiger back on track

THE REJECTS: That's the name of the USA Men's Curling Team. Expected to go nowhere, they started pool play 2-4. Then they shock Canada, beat Switzerland, and finally Great Britain. They make it into the Knockout Round and stun Canada for a second time. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, they oust Sweden and win the gold. Miracle on Ice II? Common men with common jobs. No big spotlight. Dick's Sporting Goods, engineering and liquor store manager are among their jobs. It is a wonderful, feel good story.

TIGER ON TRACK: He may not ever be his former self. However, Tiger Woods is making progress. Playing the Honda Open in Florida last weekend he finished tied for 12th. He led the pack in driving distance and climbed to three strokes off the lead on the final day until problems on 15-17. With the Masters on the horizon, can he be relevant?

BEDLAM AT ORACLE: Ah, the drama on Saturday night's primetime game on ABC. Carmelo Anthony goes at it with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Warriors' Nick Young shoved away from the OKC Thunder bench at the end of the third quarter as he punctuates a 14-0 run. Technical fouls galore. An avalanche of Golden State Warriors baskets. A raucous crowd experiencing a huge Warrior effort in a 32 point win, 112-80.

THE ALTERNATIVE: As expected, the World Champion Golden State Warriors choose a different option other than a trip to the White House. They host kids from Kevin Durant's hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Klay Thompson remarks, "The White House is a great honor, but there are some circumstances where we felt not comfortable going." President Trump fouled out.

KINGS TOUGH FEBRUARY: It was a bad month as Sacramento seemed to be an NBA punching bag. They went 2-9 in the stretch and were outscored by an unimpressive 86 points. Four of the losses were by more than 15 points. The two wins are by six points or less. If they are to turn the corner, it surely won't be this season.

SHARKS SILVER CONNECTION: Team Germany makes it to the Gold Medal game to face the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Former Sharks star Marco Sturm serves as the head coach for a team that included Marcel Goc and Christian Ehrhoff. It was an incredible performance in which they took the professionals from Russia into overtime before losing. Watch for Sturm to get a shot at the NHL in the near future.

TIME WILL TELL: The San Jose Sharks acquire Evander Kane from the Buffalo Sabers. The good news? He is a difference-maker on the ice with a good scoring touch. The bad news? He brings with him a jaded past of misconduct. General manager Doug Wilson has done well with this profile. However, Kane proclaims, "I have grown up from it." Joe Thornton picks him up at the airport upon Kane's arrival and he will be living with Jumbo Joe.

PAPA JOHN'S ON A DIET: To a certain extent, the Pizza King Papa John has had it with the NFL. Things started to sour when ex-CEO John Schnatter criticized all the kneeling. He eventually had to resign, but sagging sales left the firm with heartburn. It was like an anchovy pizza on a bad day. Papa blames the NFL. The league tells him to eat chicken wings! Chicken stages a protest. Papa not making enough dough. Pizza Hut becomes the official pizza sponsor of the NFL. Everyone gets heartburn.

COMEDY IS GOOD IN SPORT: Ronda Rousey makes her WWE debut as she takes mogul Triple H and slams him down through a table. It was probably made of balsa wood! To his rescue is wife Stephanie McMahon who evens the score with Rousey. The drama may not be for everyone, but it just goes to prove that all disputes in life can be resolved by a folding chair. I wish I was the table vendor for WWE!

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.