IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Sad, senseless news

NIELSON, GARDNER DEAD. FAY INJURED: Society will never get a grip on the concept that drinking and driving do not mix. Drunk drivers kill innocent people every day. Now it comes home … again. Nevada Union football players Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner are dead. Dawson Fay has a broken hip but will survive. An intoxicated woman crosses over the double line and changes lives forever. So senseless. The memorial service is a week away at Hooper Stadium.

CLUBS HIJACKED: Pro Golfer In-Kyung Kim has her valuable clubs go missing on an American Airlines Miami to San Diego flight. Alas, she gives up. However, at the HSBC World Championship, she films a "What's In Your Bag?" segment about her missing golf gear. Three golfers ultimately find her clubs at a Play-It-Again Sports store in Southern California! She remarks, "There are good people out there."

BIG MAN CAMP COMING TO NEVADA COUNTY: Bill McClintock brings his revered camp to Silver Springs High School on May 4 and 6. It all comes as a complement to Pete Newell's classic clinics. The focus is on footwork and fundamentals. It is a great opportunity for our local youth to hone their skills and enhance performance with the seldom-taught basics of the game. A must for the inspiring and aspiring athlete.

"IT IS NOT WHO I AM": Then we may have to search for answers as to who you really are? I am confused. New England Patriots Safety Duran Harmon is turned away at the Costa Rican border for possessing 58 grams of marijuana in an ice tea can, a cannabis edible, three pipes with cannabis oil, and 4.3 grams of compressed marijuana. Harmon, of course, confesses his deep apologies to everyone of which he can think. Gosh, if it really is not who he is, then who is he?

KELLY STRONG: Jim Kelly, former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills endures yet another surgery for the cancer in his gums and jaw on Wednesday. It is expected to last a few hours, but ends up being a 12-hour procedure. The story of his life and battle with cancer has been highlighted and here is yet another challenge.

GIANTS READY TO START IT ALL: Yes, the loss of Madison Bumgarner is a tough blow. However, instead of disassembling everything and starting over, the SF Giants attracted Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen. After a dreadful 2017, one has to wonder whether they are poised for a positive run at the crown of the fascinating NL West. They need the two Brandons to make a comeback. No more leg issues for Hunter Pence. The 1-0 victory on Opening Day against the Dodgers is a decent start.

WORTH REPEATING: Was it Kings' Owner Vivek Ranadive's best moment of the year? After a march to Golden 1 to protest the killing of Stephon Clark, the arena went on lockdown. Fans were turned away for safety purposes. The game started 20 minutes late. However, in the post-game glow, it was Ranadive's comments that punctuated the evening. "We recognize it is not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place, starting with our community," declared Ranadive. However, history repeats itself and Tuesday's game also goes on lockdown with damage inside the arena. Is this really the way to make progress?

THE ODYSSEY: The GS Warriors are in a terrible way. Curry out with his NCL until the 2nd round. Klay Thomson (hand) also out. Kevin Durant is ejected Thursday night. Andre Iguodala leaves the game with an injury. Too much adversity this late in the season as the Warriors go 3-6 down the stretch. This challenge may simply be too much for the Dubs. The 116-107 loss to the Bucks is another nail in the coffin. A long uphill battle.

NINE IS FINE: The San Jose Sharks are surging. They go 8-0-1 as they approach the playoffs. A 5-3 loss in Nashville on Thursday vs. the top-ranked Predators is a hard-fought defeat. Evander Kane is a difference-maker for a team playing with Jonas Donskoi and Joe Thornton. Thornton is skating and may be back soon. However, even without the firepower, they win eight in a row.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.