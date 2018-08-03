IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi’s big day; A’s on the prowl; Matt Cain honored

ROSSI'S BIG DAY AT MID-OHIO: Leading for 66 of 90 laps at the IndyCar 200 at Mid-Ohio, Alexander Rossi weaves his way to the winner's circle. His strategy stands tall as he only pits twice. After qualifying on the pole, the Nevada City native wins by more than 12 seconds. It is a masterful race for Rossi, but difficult for second place Robert Wickens of Canada. Wickens remarked over halfway through the race, "These guys are destroying my race," as he tried to pass slower cars. For his efforts, Alexander is now in second place in the points standings, only 46 points back. On to Pocono. Brilliant performance.

A'S ON THE PROWL: After being swept in Colorado by the Rockies, the A's came back to Oakland to take on the Blue Jays. They proceeded to sweep Toronto. The took the season series 7-0, marking only the third time in Oakland history that they have swept seven games or more. They outscore Toronto 24-6. Perhaps more important, they pulled ahead of Seattle for the final Wild Card spot as of Thursday and sit five games behind Houston. It is a 17-8 July, second best in the American League. The weeks ahead are very important and they need to continue their domination.

FOSTER CALLS IT A LEARNING LESSON: The 49ers stood by Reuben Foster after his weapons and domestic violence charges earlier this year. Now he asserts his appreciation for the team standing behind him. He calls it a learning experience and expresses his worries that his NFL career could have been over. He will miss the first two games of the regular season, but is in training camp preparing for the 2018 season. We can hope that he now does make adjustments in his personal life after a second chance.

49ERS HALL OF FAME: Would you be surprised to know it is in Grass Valley? All you have to do is search for Janie Marini. Her office displays everything in pictures that you would want to know about the 49ers. Tickets from decades ago, personal pictures with past stars, Super Bowl memorabilia, and documentaries on the most brilliant moments of San Francisco's team. It is simply a extraordinary display including all the venues at with the team has played. Her license plate? MRS 49ERS! She is more than ready for Thursday night. A great person portraying San Francisco's fetes.

CAIN HONORED: Matt Cain was enshrined in the Giants Wall of Fame on Saturday. He takes the time to appear on NBC Sports Bay Area. The three-time all star and World Series Champ speaks of his current life, making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids and getting in as much golf as he can. He remarks how his best memory was his last outing, knowing it was OK to retire, and his final ovation as he walked off the field. Cain recognizes how his perfect game was a special night, complete with hitting a golf ball into McCovey Cove in the pre-game on June 12, 2013. A lifetime Giant, Matt Cain gave his all throughout his career in San Francisco.

HARDEN ON WARRIORS: The Houston Rockets came within a few minutes of toppling the Golden State Warriors and their eventual NBA Championship. Now James Harden speaks of how he thinks about it "every day." This is all following how they blew a 17-point lead in Game 7 and missed 27 straight 3-point shots in a second half implosion. However, after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency, he still notes, "We're right there." They expect to sign Carmelo Anthony, but the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins. Soon we will see if they are still on equal ground with Golden State.

I PROMISE SCHOOL: LeBron James came up with a concept that his foundation pitched to the Akron school board to discuss a plan for a longer school year, help for at-risk students, and assistance for their parents struggling with making ends meet and family life. Well, the school opened on Monday. It is a new and refreshing school very supported by James. He says, "I may play in Los Angeles, but my heart is in Akron." Steph Curry chimes in and calls it "freaking amazing."

GRUDEN'S BIG GAMBLE: Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is going back to the old-fashioned days of football. He states, "Man, I'm trying to throw the game back to 1998…I'm not going to rely on the GPS's and all the modern technology." Tight end Jared Cook exclaims, "He's bringing out tape from 1976 when you ain't think they had film. Grainy film where you can barely see the players." Jon Gruden has not coached since 2008, and that is a massive resume gap in today's NFL. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out for the Raider Nation.

TIRED OF TERRELL: So, Terrell Owens does not get inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot. It is time for a major pout. He cites disrespect. He refuses to attend the induction ceremony. The NFL wanted him to come, but Owens decided that since it took three ballots, he needed to orchestrate his selfish act and be the first inductee ever not to attend. Maybe the ceremony will be better off without him. It has always been all about Owens. I guess this is just another sad case.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.