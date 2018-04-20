IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi wins; Warriors roll; Sharks sweep

ROSSI AGAIN: Alexander the Great again showed his prowess at the Grand Prix of Long Beach with an impressive win. "I can't really put into words how good the car was all weekend," quips Rossi. He leads 71 of 85 laps. A nice payday, but perhaps of equal importance is that he now leads the Verizon IndyCar Series by 22 points. He enjoys racing in his home state and is starting off the season very positively.

WARRIORS ROLL: Klay Thompson says it was defense in Game 3. Warriors win all quarters and take a 3-0 lead in the series. At what price? Kevin Durant with 26 points and Shaun Livingston with 16 points both sustain injuries. One must ask, "Is this the playoff Warriors?" It is a question yet to be answered. And when will Steph Curry be back? More looming questions as Golden State faces a closeout on Sunday.

GIANT STRUGGLE: San Francisco notches but 10 runs in the last six games. They are 29th in the league in runs. They go 1-5 in the stretch and fall to 7-11. The G-Men are 19th in batting average. A bad-trend week. Their only hope is that the majority of the starting rotation returns soon and the bats find a way to come alive.

A'S REMAIN RESPECTABLE: It is a decent 9-10 start in which the A's ride a four-game win streak into Friday night. They are third in RBI's and runs but also suffer from a 4.93 ERA, 22nd in the majors. They stand 4.5 games out of first place. The Red Sox visit this weekend in what should be an interesting series.

AGE MERELY A NUMBER: Bartolo Colon carried a perfect game into the eighth inning vs. The Houston Astros at the age of 44. Ah, simply miraculous. Alas, he suffers control problems in the eighth and leaves the game with a 1-1 tie. No decision. Most wrote Colon off after 2017. He was relegated to the bottom of the starting rotation. However, amidst all of this, the Rangers lose.

TRAVESTY IN SAN JOSE: The Anaheim Ducks can only be characterized as a team that severely lacks self-discipline and leadership. Is there room for goonery in sports? The Ducks say yes. During Game 3 of the first round playoffs on Monday night, their desire to goad the San Jose Sharks into altercations via physical violence was saddening. Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, two of the team's declared leaders, were especially embarrassing. To the Sharks credit, they scored on 4-of-8 power play opportunities and won 8-1. If the NHL ever desires to be a top-tier league, all they need to do is watch video from this contest to understand why they are not.

SWEEP!: Despite Anaheim's constant attempts at bullying, San Jose casts it aside and punch their ticket for Round 2. Goaltender Martin Jones gives up four goals in four games. Yes, they sweep the series. The Anaheim Ducks did not seem to know what hit them. A different Ducks game plan in Game 4 made no difference. Excellent defense. Timely scoring. It was a great tune up for the Vegas Knights. It was a great effort and an efficient result.

TOUGH TIME FOR POP: Erin Popovich, wife of San Anton of Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passes on Wednesday, one night before Game 3 vs. Golden State in San Antonio. Allegedly, she had been ill for a while. She was a great supporter of Popovich, and was known as a brilliant person. Kevin Durant looked visibly shaken. LeBron James acknowledged Pop and his loss. Mentions aplenty on TNT's Thursday night's game with Pop absent.

"DISTURBING CHARGES": 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is out from all football activities. He has been charged with felony domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend after punching her multiple times, pulling her hair and rupturing her eardrum. The 49ers call them "disturbing charges" against Foster. Rather than have the 49ers deal with it, the league should bar him from the game. The NFL needs to take a stronger position on violence issues.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.