IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi weaves way to 4th at Indy 500; Warriors get assist from JR Smith

BRILLIANT SHOWING: Will Power wins the Indianapolis 500. However, local star Alexander Rossi shows extremely well. He starts in the 32nd spot before weaving his way to briefly lead the race. He is credited with the Firestone Move of the Race where he passes a number of cars in one sequence. Remarkably, he finishes fourth in an excellent performance. It was an amazing effort of which we should all be proud.

NOT TO BE DENIED: The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Sunday night. After trailing by as many as 15 in the 1st half, the Warriors again defined the game (and perhaps the series) in the third quarter. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry exploded for 40 points in the 2nd half. Left for dead after being down 3-2, Golden State found a way. The Rockets were as weak in the second half as they were strong in the first in Game 7. They set a new NBA record for most consecutive missed 3's! It is a 101-92 win for the Dubs.

JAMES POWERS CAVS TO FINALS: It may have been his most difficult journey since joining the NBA. With a near triple-double and one of his more under-talented teams, James brings it all together and beats a listless Celtics squad in Game 7 at Boston. It was the Celtics first (and last) home loss of the NBA playoffs. How the Cavaliers maneuvered to the finish line is still a bit of a mystery. The basketball gods are hard to predict. Low scoring and poorly-executed by Boston, it is Cleveland that again plays for the championship.

OVERTIME THRILLER: LeBron James is indeed the King with 51 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, it mattered not. Cavs guard J.R. Smith with the huge error in the final seconds of regulations as he loses track of the score and fails to put up a the winning shot. However, the overtime looked like the a normal Golden State third quarter as they outscore the Cavaliers 17-7. Draymond Green was, again, a disturbance but his three in OT was a winner. The Warriors may have caught a break in this one, but it is a 124-114 win. Don't miss Sunday night!

GIANTS FLOUNDER: It is just barely June and it looks like the swoon has begun. They are 2-6 in the last eight games. Terrible road trip for the G-Men. They are fifth in batting in MLB, but the pitching is 23rd with a 4.62 ERA. They were lucky to get Thursday off to heal the wounds. They are 26-30 going into Friday night, fourth place in the NL West. They can get back in it with a positive series of games. However, it needs to happen fairly fast.

A'S ON FIRE?: The Star Wars fireworks display did not turn out quite as planned. Yes, the A's won the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the fireworks display started a one-alarm fire on the outskirts of the stadium. The A's are trending in the right direction and defying the naysayers. However, tell the players to get out of there prior to the next pyrotechnics exhibition.

Recommended Stories For You

TOUGH CROWD: Memorial Day was truly a memorable day for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Forget that the Bronx Bombers lost to the Astros 5-1. Giuliani decided to spend his 74th birthday taking in the Yanks game. However, when his birthday was announced, he received a sound round of boos. He had to have thought, "What am I doing here?" Mayor, next year spend it with family and close friends.

STAND UP FOR AMERICA: So many swirling comments after the NFL proclaims that kneeling down to the National Anthem will no longer be tolerated. Comments of what President Trump shared with owners. Players being asked to stay in the locker room if they must kneel. It was a tough decision for the NFL moguls, but it was the right one. It has become too large an issue, and something had to be done. Now it is seemingly over. So, players who want to earn the benefits of performing in the NFL must stand or be invisible. It is right for the league and our country.

LIANGELO IN LAKERS TRYOUT: Is there anyone out there tired of hearing about the Ball family? Is it a comedy or a tragedy? You decide. Now, the Lakers have LiAngelo Ball working out in front of brother Lonzo, Magic Johnson, and the media. After the disaster in Lithuania and the meddlesome ways of their father, do the Lakers really believe that LiAngelo is a valid prospect? For their sake, let's hope not. Too many Balls in the air.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.