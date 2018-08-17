IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi preps for stretch run; Puig earns suspension

BIG DAY AT POCONO: There is a lot on the line Sunday at the IndyCar race at Pocono. For local man Alexander Rossi, it is one piece of the puzzle that will play out over the next month. Currently in second place in the overall standings, the next several races are of critical importance. Rossi has had an outstanding season including wins at Long Beach and Mid-Ohio. The event at Sonoma Raceway is September 14-16. A great local opportunity. Tomorrow on NBCSN is the place to be.

PUIG FOOLISHNESS: In Tuesday night's Giants/Dodgers battle, the bottom of the seventh witnessed a scuffle between Giants catcher Nick Hundley and Dodgers bad boy Yasiel Puig. It ends up in a 9 minute delay as both benches empty. Puig has a long rap sheet. Rich Aurelia on CSBA noted, "It happens every year with this guy." Both were tossed from the game. For his efforts, Puig had two pushes and a punch. He gets a two-game suspension. When will the Dodgers realize that, even with his bat, Puig is a deterrent?

A'S CONTINUE MARCH: On June 15th, the A's were 34-36, 11 ½ games back in the American League West and 11 games out of the second Wild Card spot. As of Friday, they sit at 72-49. They are right on the heels of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the West. They currently sit in the second Wild Card spot ahead of Seattle. They win the big series vs. the Mariners and face the Houston Astros in a huge series this weekend. They have become the talk of Northern California baseball and are continuing to surge two months later.

CURRY STEPS IN: Pro golfer Scott Herrington was forced to skip the Ellie May Classic Golf Tournament. His wife, Jenn's, Hodgkin lymphoma had returned in May. Scott was caring for his wife. Stephen Curry donated $25,000 from his foundation to their GoFundMe account. Jenn expresses her appreciation as Curry notes that he looks forward to seeing Scott next year on the Tour. Great moment for all concerned and a class act by Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

RAMSEY SUSPENDED: He stays in the locker room with several other players during the national anthem. Then, Jalen Ramsey becomes embroiled in an altercation with teammate Dante Fowler. Ramsey is one of the premiere corners in football. After a reporter reports the fracas on Twitter, Ramsey declares "war" on team reporters. Management had enough, and Ramsey received a one-week suspension. Part of it is to send a message. Ramsey will need to tone it down in the future.

49ERS NURSING INJURIES: The biggest concern was when Jerick McKinnon went down at Sunday's practice. An MRI on his left knee proved negative. It came a few days after six 49ers went down in their first pre-season victory against Dallas. The good news is that all are expected back for the season opener. All a prelude to tonight's 5 p.m. battle vs. The Houston Texans.

GRUDEN CALLS IT 'AWESOME': It was a triumphant return to the Oakland Coliseum last week for Jon Gruden. Lured from the Monday Night Football broadcast booth, he received a loud ovation. He may emerge as the biggest star on the Raiders sideline. It was his first appearance as Raiders head coach since 2002. It also helped that Oakland beat the Detroit Lions 16-10. He has surely changed the landscape of the Raiders. More to be seen today at 1 p.m. when they battle the Los Angeles Rams today.

MORTENSEN BEAR RIVER COACH?: Strange but true. Local sports czar Marty Mortensen has been named Honorary Coach of the Bear River Bruins football squad. He has been an avid supporter for the past 32 years. When asked who he was going to coach, he quipped, "The third-string quarterback." A definite personality, Mortensen will transport the gear for Friday Night's game at Lake Tahoe. We can only hope he does not lose his way.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.