IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi falls short of hat trick; NFL preseason comes to a close

NO TRIFECTA: After wins in Mid-Ohio and Pocono, hometown star Alexander Rossi nearly pulled it off again. It was another thriller at Gateway in which the Nevada City native and his pit crew combined to pull off a second place finish. As he has done in the past, he decided to conserve fuel and eliminate one pit stop. Slowing to eighth and strategizing for a no yellow flag finish, Rossi displayed his brilliant prowess. He pulled into second behind Will Power. IndyCar points leader Scott Dixon finished third, allowing Rossi to only trim his lead by three points to 26. Sunday at noon from Portland on NBCSN is the next chapter of the saga. Do not miss it!

BEAR RIVER ROLLS ON: OK, the bad news. The Bruins surrendered their first touchdown of the non-league season, allowing a late score to the El Dorado Cougars. However, everything else was smooth and aggressive. This time it is a 54-7 win. Bear River moves the ball at will. Big plays involving Calder Kunde, Tre Maronic and Dylan Bergez-Scott. It was 33-0 at half and the Bruins hit on three long passes. The results of yesterday's game will be interesting as Bear River travelled to Lovelock, Nevada. This team appears poised for great potential success.

MINER STRUGGLES: It is a 47-13 loss to the Spanish Springs Cougars of Sparks, Nevada. The Miners passing game recorded only 42 yards, but Dawson Fay racked up 133 yards on 23 carries including two touchdowns. Coach Brad Sparks pegs it as a better performance. After surrendering a big lead, NU cut the deficit to 14 points. However, the Cougars tighten down. The non-league season is designed to find answers and the Miners have been challenged early. Last night's game vs. Napa will provide more answers.

NFL REGULAR SEASON ON TAP: The arduous preseason is finally over. For the San Francisco 49ers, the first string will finally take center stage. After largely "resting" them in the final 23-21 tune-up loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, it is time for the real thing. They must protect the ball better. As simple as it sounds, receivers need to catch balls. Jimmy Garoppolo must be well-protected and perform to expectations. So much hype in Santa Clara. Now it is time for the truth. It all starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 in Minneapolis.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOOTING: It is just down the road at Armijo High school in Fairfield. At about 5 p.m. last Friday, gunfire erupted just outside the high school where the JV game was being held. One dead and one critically injured were part of the aftermath. To the school's credit, they went on lockdown immediately, moving all spectators to the gym. The suspect was taken into custody. This is a bad pattern that has repeated itself three times nationwide in the past two weeks. A trend for which there is no immediate solution.

DOWN THE STRETCH FOR THE A'S: When leading at the end of seven innings, Oakland is 71-0 over the past two seasons. Many feel it comes down to this. After a loss to Seattle in the series opener, they must orchestrate a split vs. the Mariners. There are the Yankees this coming week. Ace Sean Manaea is on the DL with a bad left shoulder. However, they are now positioned to finish it off for their shot at the postseason. A brilliant June, July and August is facing its moment of truth.

POWER SHORTAGE: The good news is that the Giants won two-out-of-three in the series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. The bad news is that they scored but four runs. Brandon Crawford, Hunter Pence and Brandon Belt all struggled at the plate. The Diamondbacks, likewise, only scored three runs, being shutout in the first two games. San Francisco is 26th in runs and 18th in batting average in the majors. The chances are, at best, very slim for the postseason.

POSEY OUT: He headed to Aspen, Colorado for season-ending hip surgery. He is hoping to be ready for opening day, 2019. The Giants are very optimistic for Buster Posey who is generally considered the franchise player. Of course, he will be out for the rest of the season. However, San Francisco is hoping that getting a head start on it will ready him for next season. Prior to surgery, when asked how he was doing, Posey replied, "I am doing very well and how are you doing?" The Giants perhaps raised the white flag, but the hope is for a better coming season.

LETTERS TO 87: Many of you are too young to remember, but Dwight Clark was a receiver for the Francisco 49ers. On January 16, 1982 he successfully received a pass in the end zone that cemented the win in the NFC Championship Game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. It became known as "The Catch" as he soared high to complete a nearly impossible reception. Many are privileged to vividly remember that moment. In Comcast Sports Bay Area's tribute to Clark, his career is brought alive. Joe Montana, Keena Turner, Ronnie Lott and Edward DeBartolo are all contributors. Clark passed from ALS on June 4, 2018. It is worth a view as that very moment began a dynasty.

PROWLER IN MARYSVILLE: Jon Miller is the spectacular play-by-play man for the SF Giants. During the All-Star Break, he wandered to Marysville, desiring to experience their baseball stadium. He started to take pictures for Instagram, but was suddenly confronted by the Marysville Police. After a short delay, the officer finally says, "uh-hu," and Miller is released. However, he encounters four patrol cars as he arrives at the back of the stadium. The officers approach and one says, "Yah. It's him." Rather than being arrested, he is given a tour by the police and Miller continues to Redding.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.