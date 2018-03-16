IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Reid weighs options; injuries plague Warriors

ERIC REID: A free agent, some wonder whether his activism will affect his value. Kyle Shanahan wants him back. Reid is hoping to have several options. He spends a lot of the winter and spring in Cape Town, South Africa working out. A versatile player, he would be a good fit in the 49ers system. However, he wants to test the market and will do so. It would nice to have Shanahan and San Francisco in his consideration.

ONE MORE YEAR: Frank Gore is 75 yards from becoming the fourth leading rusher in NFL history. He must end it with the 49ers. He could do it in one game. As the Niners seriously retool, Gore is a good match for what is going on. Let's end it in style.

BUSY WEEK INDEED: Richard Sherman in the fold for San Francisco? Believe it. He agrees to a 3-year, $39 million deal. It is, however, laden with incentives. How much does Sherman have in his tank? We all know he can be outspoken. Can Shanahan rein him in and make him fit in the new, revitalized system? It could be a game-changer. Then again, it might be a flop. Only time will tell, but the 49ers are surely making news.

POOR POP: It has been 20 years since the San Antonio Spurs failed to make the playoffs. That streak is in jeopardy for Gregg Popovich and company. With LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobli, and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, they were taken apart by Houston, 109-93. Their next five games at home should tell the tale as New Orleans, Golden State, Minnesota, Washington and Utah visit. The streak may be in peril.

WARRIORS WOES: Golden State sits in second place behind the surging Houston Rockets. Now comes the news that Klay Thompson has suffered a fractured right thumb. This comes on the tail of injuries to Steph Curry (ankle), Andre Igoudala (wrist), Draymond Green (shoulder) and David West. After consecutive losses in Portland and Minnesota, The Dubs beat the Lakers 117-106 with Igoudala back in the lineup. With an attractive schedule down the stretch, they will be hard-pressed to pass the Rockets for the top spot. Get well soon, friends.

KINGS BATTLING: On Wednesday night, it takes overtime at Golden One to best the Miami Heat in a thriller. De'Aaron Fox forces overtime and the Kings ride the momentum to a 123-119 win in the extra session. The Kings are 4-4 for the month heading into Friday's game vs. Golden State. They are also No. 3 in the NBA in 3-point shots. Fox has had a bit of an inconsistent, yet impressive season. Down the stretch they come in their final 13 games.

Recommended Stories For You

JOHN SKIPPER'S EXIT FROM ESPN: Indeed, he was the skipper of the ship as President of ESPN. However, in December he abruptly exits due to substance abuse. The rest of the story has emerged. It seems that Skipper's cocaine dealer threatened an extortion plot due to Skipper's dependency in mid-month. On December 15, Skipper meets with Disney CEO Bob Iger. He claims he is in a "untenable position" and submits his resignation. A sad ending to someone who piloted ESPN to a multimedia giant.

TOUGH PACIFIC DIVISION: The San Jose Sharks simply must keep winning. There is no alternative. The Pacific Division is as tight as a Los Angeles freeway traffic jam at rush hour. Faltering even slightly may take them from second to out of the playoff picture in a matter of moments. On Wednesday night, they find a way to capture two big points vs. Edmonton. Trailing three times in the game, they come back to tie on each occasion. In overtime, it is a real gut check. Tomas Hertl steals the puck from Edmonton. He gets it to Logan Couture and re-positions himself. Couture gets it back to Hertl and he buries a frozen dart. Sharks find a way to win, 4-3.

TOUGH SPRING: The San Francisco Giants sit at 10-10 in the Cactus League Exhibition Season. Hunter Pence trending after a big night. Jeff Samardzija enduring difficult starts. An improved bullpen. How does that all compute. Is the best one can say is that it is an even year? Are things solidifying or still in doubt? As it all meanders on, as many questions as answers.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.