IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: NHL All Star Game comes to Bay Area; Warriors find stride

NHL ALL-STAR GAME COMES TO SAN JOSE: Finally, close to home! It is All-Star weekend in the South Bay. The Sharks are scheduled to be represented by Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson. Skills competition on Friday night at SAP Center followed by the All-Star game Saturday evening. The best players in the world converge on San Jose.

WARRIORS IN CONTROL: The Warriors continue what appears to be their trek towards the NBA playoffs. They set NBA and franchise records as Klay Thompson hits 10-of-10 3-pointers in a whitewash of the Lakers on Monday night. The new trend is that the Dubs have seemed to hit their stride putting together an excellent nine-game win streak, averaging 130 points a night. Can this team be stopped? It is doubted!

GREEN/DURANT: They confer with :49.8 to go in the first quarter of Thursday night's win in Washington. TNT's Reggie Miller notes, "I like the conversation between KD and Draymond. You thought there was drama. It's all about winning. It's not always going to be pretty. It's not always going to be perfect. We're going to have our challenges. Even the champs have moments, but look at this. That's what I'm talking about. I am my brother's keeper."

POSITIVE EARLY RETURNS: DeMarcus Cousins is making a splash after almost a year off. He has yet to totally find his game, but, if he stays out of foul trouble, he is an excellent addition. He even seems to be fitting in well with the Big 3. It will get better as teams discover that they cannot double-team him while leaving others open. He earns his first technical on Thursday night.

HOMESICK: It is a vital stretch for the Sacramento Kings. As of Friday evening, they have gone 1-3 on the road at a time when wins are a must. With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling, the Kings need to find ways to win. Their only victory was a buzzer-beater by Buddy Hield in Detroit to secure it 103-101. However, in the other three games, they lost by an average of more than 17 points. They really can make the playoffs if they play well enough to win a majority of their remaining games!

PATRIOTS AGAIN: The Kansas City Chiefs waste 30 minutes of this game in a lackluster first half. They pay dearly. You cannot spot New England 14 points by halftime. This one is decided in the fourth quarter and the eventual overtime with six lead changes and ties. It is an NFL record 38 points in the final regulation frame. However, in overtime it is all Tom Brady as the Pats move down the field for the touchdown winner. A 34-31 conquest and a trip to the Super Bowl.

SAINTS DESERVED BETTER FATE: The season ends for the Saints in New Orleans in another OT tilt. The Los Angeles Rams seemed overwhelmed in the first quarter as they only gain 15 yards. However, they surge back to close it to 13-10 at half. The ground game was below par as both teams were expected to run the ball better. With 1:41 to play in regulation, the Saints suffer a controversial non-call for pass interference that probably would have won them the game. However, on to overtime where L.A. captures the contest, 26-23.

NFL PONDERS RULE CHANGE: Following the pass interference debacle late in the Saints/Rams game in which a call favoring New Orleans was ignored, NBC News reports that the NFL is forced into considering review of pass interference calls. Thirty-seven percent of challenged plays this season were overturned. A lawsuit follows against the NFL by Saints fans citing "emotional trauma" and "loss of enjoyment of life." An interesting dilemma for NFL moguls.

10-DAY BREAK: The San Jose Sharks get a mandated 10-day break at All-Star time. It is perfect timing. The team just ended a four game road trip with a 1-3-0 mark. The salvation was Tuesday night's 7-6 overtime win in the nation's capital. They got lucky. Evander Kane scored with :01 left and Tomas Hertl ended overtime with a hat trick and the winner. San Jose needs Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Erik Karlsson back. It has not been a friendly time for the Sharks defense and goaltending as they surrendered at least six goals in all four games. The Sharks play 4-of-5 after the break on the road.

CARR LOSING IT: Now he wants to fight two commentators in the octagon. Derek Carr has challenged Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith to a professional tussle. Neither Smith or Kellerman will take him up on his violent offer. It seems both of them have endorsed the Raiders drafting Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray as a replacement for Carr. An angered Carr placed the challenge after a poor quality season in Oakland. Yes, let's settle it with a fist fight. Just perfect.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.