IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: NFL takes stand on kneeling during anthem

NFL MAKES STATEMENT: Is it that the league has grown tired of the personal protests or that they have seen their popularity wane through player discord? Whatever the case, the NFL has made it official. No more on-field displays of protest via kneeling or protesting during the National Anthem. Any player who cannot refrain must stay in the locker room until the salute to our country is over. The most interesting question is what happens now? At least the league takes a firm stand. Now it is up to the disenchanted players.

MIRACLE ON DICE: Would it be too much to say that the Winnipeg Jets simply ran out of fuel? Or is it more that the Vegas Golden Knights simply will not allow their Cinderella story to end. Marc-Andre Fleury orchestrated more magic than a Vegas strip headliner. It is a final 2-1 win. The Knights win the series 4-1. Fleury with saves on 31 of 32 shots. So, they move on to face the Washington Capitals for the Stanley Cup. Do they have what it takes to go all the way and defy the 500-to-1 pre-season odds? It all begins to unfold on Monday.

CURRY IN BIG TROUBLE: In the Game 3 pasting of the Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry caught fire from all over the court. To most, it was a welcomed sight. However, Sonya Curry, Stephen's mom, took exception. After a compelling trip to the basket, Stephen exclaimed, "This is my (expletive) house!" Curry told ESPN, "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap." Obviously, mom still rules the roost. Curry exploded for 35 points.

GET OUT OF HOUSTON!: The Giants are swept by the Houston Astros by a total score of 15-3. The Warriors lose a pivotal Game 5 to the Houston Rockets 98-94. The Giants move on, but Golden State must now win-or-go-home. The team that wins Game 5, wins the series 83-percent of the time. The season is at stake today at Oracle.

THE BRICKYARD: The most exciting auto race, The Indianapolis 500, plays out this weekend. Of course, our favorite in the race has to be Honda's Alexander Rossi. Rossi has won the event and this time hopes to cash in on an already positive season. His team and car are both well-respected. There will be a lot expected of Alexander the Great. It is must-see viewing for Nevada County residents as our local son looks to compete heartily in the event. High drama for all of us in the Memorial Day Classic.

TRIUMPH AT PIMLICO: Justify does it again. This time it is in foggy, rainy conditions in Maryland. The Pimlico race is the second of the Triple Crown. All eyes were on the winner to see if he could head into The Belmont Stakes with two wins. It is a victory by half a length over Bravazo and Tenfold. Trainer Bob Baffert does it again! How will Justify do on a dry track? Let's hope we find out in the final race.

Recommended Stories For You

READY TO RAISE MORE KANE: The San Jose Sharks did what they desperately needed to do when they sign Evander Kane to a 7-year deal worth $49 million. Kane was a difference-maker down the stretch, scoring key goals and pestering most opponents into mistakes. Kane plays a tough game and is another part to the Sharks puzzle. Hoping they can follow suit by signing Joe Thornton to another season. Although Thornton never played with Kane during the balance of the season due to injury, they would make a formidable duo.

ROSE STILL OUT: Do not count on Pete Rose getting into the Hall of Fame just because gambling has been legalized in sports. He has a lifetime ban from MLB for betting on games while manager of the Reds. Additionally, the league feels that the legal process and trial led directly to the death of then-commissioner Bart Giamatti. It was a stressful process and the rigors of the moment led to Giamatti's untimely death. This, also, will cause the league to permanently impose the ban. No Hall of Fame for Rose, never.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.