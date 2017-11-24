IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: NFL issues abound; Lynch draws Trump’s ire

FAMILY FEUD: The NFL is a mess right now. Roger Goodell's new contract proposal, player unrest, the Ezekiel Elliott issue and ownership's Civil War are just a few of the issues plaguing the once brilliant league. Now, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the lightning rods. A four year-old video surfaces in which he makes reference to a black girl on the heels of escalated threats against Goodell. League popularity wanes as attendance and viewership spirals downward.

DEAD WEEK IN MEXICO CITY: Was it a bye-week hangover? In what many described as a must win, the Oakland Raiders instead fall to 4-6 after a one-sided loss to the New England Patriots 33-8 on Sunday. Two takeaways and more than a handful of dropped passes plague Oakland. Quarterback Derek Carr is largely ineffective while Tom Brady goes 30-for-37. Senseless penalties and the feeling the Raiders have faded out of the hunt.

LYNCH LIGHTNING ROD: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits for the majority of the U.S. National Anthem but stands for the Mexican National Anthem while Oakland plays in Mexico City. President Trump calls it "great disrespect." The tiresome saga continues. Lynch has had a mediocre NFL season. How about the CFL next season? I actually like "Oh, Canada."

BRUINS ROLL TO BIG DANCE: It is a Thanksgiving week treat with a 14-7 dramatic win on a soupy, rain-drenched field last Friday. Adverse, yes. However, a perfect scenario for Bruins football. Bear River gets it done despite the elements. "It's an awesome feeling," notes Bear River co-coach Scott Savoie. Fellow co-coach Terry Logue adds, "Do you realize this is our third Section title final in 4 years?" Proud to be a Bruin these days as they trudge to the big dance against arch rival Colfax.

KINGS WIN ON ESPN: Sacramento hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night as the second half of the ESPN doubleheader. Lakers Lonzo Ball with a mere 11 points in more than 37 minutes. Willie Cauley-Stein and the ageless Zach Randolph with 26 and 22 points respectively. Kings ride out to a nice lead and hold it. It is a 113-102 win in front of a raucous Golden 1 crowd. A good showing in a nationally prominent game.

OKC MORE THAN OK: The Oklahoma City Thunder comes in needing a win. They face the World Champion Golden State Warriors. Lopsided win, right? Yes, but for the least likely team. The Warriors fall apart with technicals by Steve Kerr and Draymond Green, a face-to-face confrontation between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, poor shooting by Golden State, and an inspiring performance by the hometown Thunder. The surprising final is 108-91.

EXCITEMENT IN SANTA CLARA?: The Seattle Seahawks visit on Sunday after a bye week respite for the San Francisco 49ers. Can the team build on the win vs. The NY Giants? Can they capitalize on a mediocre Seattle season? Perhaps a provocative game tomorrow.

NBA TV FAILED EXPERIMENT: They call it NBA TV Players Only. It is a concept where a game is called by a number of NBA stars from the NBA TV Studios. On Tuesday night it was on display during the LA Lakers/Chicago Bulls game. The contest turned into an NBA talk show with little attention to the game. The broadcast crew actually interviewed James Worthy for almost all of the third quarter from the Spectrum Sportsnet Studios in Philadelphia! What a subtraction for those who want to watch the game and hear the call. It is a failed, lackluster, and poorly-organized production.

DANICA PATRICK'S FIERY END: In her last NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Patrick smashes into the wall as her car catches fire. The end of the day as well as the near-end of a career. She will compete next year in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Aside from that, she is cutting way back on racing. She says, "I feel angry. I'm disappointed it was my fault…and for not any good reason either." The long time Go Daddy.com pitch person, her racing never ascended to the desired level.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the LaVar Ball/President Trump debate via Twitter. "You know what would help? If all of you stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could all stop covering LaVar. I don't think you could stop covering The President. It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. Wouldn't that be great?"

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.