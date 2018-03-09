IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: More ankle issues for Curry; Cheechoo hangs ‘em up

WARRIORS CHALLENGED INDEED: It took less than 3 minutes for the Golden State Warriors season to take yet another turn. Stephen Curry again tweaked that right ankle as he turned it on a lay-up that resulted in a foul Thursday night. It is the fourth such injury for Curry this season. Golden State eked out a 110-107 win against San Antonio, but it took 37 points from Kevin Durant to salvage the victory. Curry out at least two games.

ROCKETS IN FLIGHT: The Houston Rockets appear a formidable foe for the Warriors. On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics perform well and give Houston all they can handle. However, Eric Gordon and James Harden are outstanding in the 123-120 win. The Rockets are up to 17 straight. ABC comments on how Houston will stop the Warriors reign. Golden State will have their hands full. Home court is a must.

KOBE STILL RELEVANT: It is a 5:21 short animated highlight of Kobe Bryant's life entitled "Dear Basketball." From boyhood to manhood to NBA/USA great, it is a brilliant piece. Moreover, it is a winner! Kobe captures an Academy Award for his Best Animated Short. It is a must see…brilliant and inspiring. Don't miss experiencing it.

THE LEBRON SWEEPSTAKES: Reports have it that his search in free agency has boiled down to four teams. They are Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. It is also noted that there may be interest in the Golden State Warriors. He is known to be close to Chris Paul which makes the Rockets connection tantalizing. It is going to be a hot summer for James.

JONATHAN CHEECHOO CALLS IT QUITS: It is time to go back to Moose Factory, Ontario. Cheechoo was an integral part of the San Jose Sharks organization. He spent six seasons in San Jose. His biggest year was 2005-06 when he notched a franchise record 56 goals and 93 points while being the top goal scorer in the NHL. A brilliant person, General Manager Doug Wilson says, "His hard work and persistence made him one of the most beloved players in Sharks history." Cheechoo added, "We had many awesome years of incredible hockey!" Happy trails, Cheech! You certainly made your mark.

NO RESPECT: In the NHL Stadium Series, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals. Honored are the US Men's Gold Medal Curling Team as well as the USA Women's Hockey Squad. It is a brilliant event. The only problem is that NBC pulls the coverage of the event with 5 minutes remaining in order to broadcast Saturday Night Live. Not the first time it has happened. It is a bush league move by the Peacock Network. Commissioner Bettman, when are you going to get NBC treat the NHL like a first class league?

GIANTS PROMISE: Let's face it, this looks like a better team. Evan Longoria at third base and Andrew McCutchen are positive additions. If the G-Men can stay healthy while the young players step up, it could be a good campaign. Pitching is still an unanswered question mark, but it has great promise. As Spring Training grinds on, San Francisco has playoff potential.

THE WINDING ROAD OF ALDON SMITH: It is a shame that such a talented NFL star allows his personal life to so overshadow what he can do on the turf. From 2013 until now, he has allowed substance abuse to ruin his career. Now it is domestic violence after a Saturday event. It appears to the naked eye that this talented performer will never get it together. Is it time for the NFL to give up? Heartbreaking to what he really could be.

CARROLL'S DAYS NUMBERED?: The rah-rah approach is old. The pro-player scheme is stale. Pete Carroll was 8-8 last season for the Seattle Seahawks. Richard Sherman released. It is the same scenario that played out at USC. There are storm clouds on the horizon, and the franchise must measure how relevant Carroll is today.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.