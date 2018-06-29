IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Miners put in summer work; A’s on a roll; Pence produces

A'S IMPRESS: On Monday night, the A's trail 4-1 only to come back in the late innings to prevail 5-4. On Tuesday, they are down 6-0 before the bats get going. They scratch out a 9-7 win. On both occasions, they win it in the top of the ninth as Jed Lowrie leads the way. They may not make the playoffs, but they are pulling games out that for other teams would be losses. Ten wins in the last 12, including a sweep of the Tigers. A's sit at 44-38 as of Thursday night.

PENCE STILL RELEVANT: The Giants are down 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th on Sunday afternoon. They load the bases on a double, intentional walk, and hit batter. The somewhat maligned Hunter Pence strides to the plate, gets an 0-2 count, and then doubles down the right field line. San Francisco wins 3-2 vs. the Padres. A hit much needed for both the team and Pence. He states, "It was a big win for us." If it was a big win, it was also a huge hit. Hoping this will help Pence turn the corner. He is an easy man for whom to root.

7-ON-7 IS FOOTBALL HEAVEN: It gets those juices flowing. Nevada Union squares off against River Valley in a 7-on-7 mini-scrimmage Wednesday evening. The cast of characters? Brad Sparks and Ernie Flores for NU along with Dave Humphers and Brennan McFadden from River Valley. Time to shake off the rust of the offseason. Both teams look very promising! It was largely a passing exhibition, but it was a great way to hone skills for the upcoming campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO IS NEXT: Ali Daley McColloch and Geena Urango struggle in Seattle. Surprisingly, it is two matches on Friday and out. However, on July 6 Ali brings her game to San Francisco for her "home" stop of the tour. Last year, she did not participate due to her pregnancy with now nine month-old Scout. However, still looking brilliant, McColloch brings a strong game to The City by the Bay. With noteworthy days ahead at UC Davis, McColloch continues with two agenda items in mind.

THE MELODRAMA KNOWN AS KAWHI LEONARD: The San Antonio Spurs were without All-Star Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the 2017/18 season. The split between the two camps became acrimonious as the season progressed. Spurs coach Gregg Popvich goes to San Diego to meet with Leonard. They would like to keep him, but it's rumored he will go east, either to Boston or Philadelphia, if they cannot work something out. What will become of all this? The next month should spell his fate.

JAMES SAYS NO CIRCUS: LeBron James states that he is not up for big show presentations by different teams. He is largely leaving it up to his agents. Of course, the Cavaliers will be one of the teams he will consider. Beyond that, most feel the Houston Rockets are a front-runner. From there, the short list does include the Golden State Warriors. However, this is probably a long shot. Within the next two weeks, the skies may clear and we may have a result for the LeBron James sweepstakes.

FOX EXCELS: The Fox network has the heavy-duty job of presenting the World Cup from Russia. They utilize Fox Sports 1 as well as the Fox Network for all games. They do a stunningly positive job. They switch off between networks for broadcasts that begin in the early hours in Nevada County. They rely on the Fox Network (Channel 40) as the day goes on. However, no matches are missed. Excellent play-by-play and color commentators, especially brilliant Latino Jorge Perez-Navarro. They tap into the brilliant World Cup video feed. The result is excellent coverage and a job well done.

SHARKS PREPARE FOR SEASON: The San Jose Sharks have made some moves to bolster their 2018/19 offering. There is still much to be done. Forwards Chris Tierney and Tomas Hertl are in the fold for the upcoming season. It leaves the Joe Thornton question wide open. They have a strong need to sign him for another year and it is rumored they will. There is no doubt he wants to remain in San Jose. A necessary part of the puzzle. Defenseman Dylan DeMelo was released after good seasons for the Sharks.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.