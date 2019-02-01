IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Magowan passes away; More NFL controversy

MAGOWAN DEAD AT 76: It is a sports world shocker. Peter Magowan passes from cancer at the age of 76. He was a intregal part of the Giants organization. He saved the team from moving to Tampa Bay in 1992, signed Barry Bonds to a long term deal, and watched the Giants make the playoffs in four of his 16 years. He also was the mastermind of AT&T park, a privately financed stadium. Bonds noted, "He saved baseball for San Francisco and will be sorely missed."

SUPER BOWL EVE: The New England Patriots have the pedigree. After a season they might term as slightly lackluster, they storm into the NFL's biggest afternoon. Tom Brady and Company are superior in this situation. They will notch another win despite a good effort from the LA Rams. They just have more experience and a slightly better team.

YET MORE CONTROVERSY: Now ESPN exposes that the four officials working the Rams/Saints game all hailed from Southern California. The NFL admits it "slipped through the cracks." They also noted that they "(expletive) up the call." This debacle may not go away soon as New Orleans takes out billboards in Atlanta stating that they were robbed. NBC News will not let it go. It is on almost every night as they continue to cover this debacle. Watch for changes on the horizon.

ALEX SMITH DONE FOR 2019: The Washington Redskins expect ex-49ers quarterback Alex Smith to miss the entire 2019 season after breaking his right tibia and fibula in week 11. It is revealed there were complications from infection that caused him to be hospitalized for several weeks. It might be a career-ending injury, but Redskins President Bruce Allen states that Washington is "optimistic Smith will play again."

RIVETING MOMENT: There they are on stage. Canadian women Renata Fast and Rebecca Johnston square off against US women Kendall Coyne and Brianna Decker to discuss highly competitive hockey and last year's Gold Medal contest. They appeared friendly enough despite the staunch hate they show for each other on the ice. The Canadian women confess it took a long time to get over their shootout loss while the Americans say it was a simply brilliant moment. One of the highlights of All-Star weekend in San Jose, the women get their due.

DECKER CASHES IN: U.S. Women's Hockey Team's Brianna Decker is allowed to compete in the premiere passing drill at the NHL All-Stars skills event last Friday night at SAP Center. Of course, she will not be timed. It is just an exhibition in her case. However, upon further review, she records a low time of 66 seconds and bests all the men. The NHL stumbles its way to a decision as Canadian mogul CCM decides to take matters into their own hands and awards her the $25,000 prize. An outstanding moment for women's hockey.

POSITIVE DEBUT FOR BERHALTER: Can the U.S. get the men's soccer program back on track? After failing to qualify for the World Cup, they win 3-0 vs. Panama. Coach Gregg Berhalter gets his first victory. After lingering apathy for the program, the team dominated possession and orchestrates good scoring chances. There is a long ways to go for this forlorn squad.

NBA GAME OF THE WEEK: It is the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors come into the Saturday matchup with an eight-game road win streak while Boston boasts 10 straight at home. DeMarcus Cousins may well have been the difference-maker in this tilt as he provides them with a jolt of energy. Steph Curry hits his 46th consecutive free throw and notches the winners down the stretch in this 115-111 win. It is the sixth straight season Golden State has boasted a 10-game win streak as Steve Kerr records his 300th win.

ANOTHER CURRY RECORD: He records his 200th 3-pointer of the season this past week, setting yet another NBA record for doing so in seven straight years. Another great milestone for a class-act.

TRADE STORM BREWING: Anthony Davis announced he will not re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans and wants to be traded. NBA TV suggests that he may be going to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball. A provocative thought.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.