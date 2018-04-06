IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Levy the legend; Warriors limp to end of regular season

SIMPLY LEGENDARY: Marv Levy is the most successful coach in the history of the Buffalo Bills (112-70). A certified Hall of Famer, he mentored the likes of Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith. There he is on a warm Thursday night at a popular eatery in Rancho Mirage. Even at 92, he is humble, well-spoken, brilliant and friendly, and these are but a few words to describe him. We spend a few moments together. You cannot help but know he's the real deal. What a pleasure to meet a legend.

THE WIN AND THE LOSS: The Golden State Warriors got back Klay Thompson last Saturday night. During the win against the Kings, they lose Patrick McCaw as he is undercut by Vince Carter. The game is delayed for an extended period as McCaw is transported to the hospital. The MRI results come back negative for serious injury. He will be out for a while though. Steve Kerr is seen cursing Carter on the play. Thompson responds positively, but the Warriors surely have some questions to answer in the final few games. Then, the playoffs begin without Steph Curry. A precarious equation at best.

VILLANOVA CONQUEST: The Wildcats stamp their second title in three years as they triumph over Michigan 79-62. It was a blowout. Michigan held tight for the first nine minutes. However, after that, it was all Villanova. Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to take over this game with dunking, effective 3's, shot blocking and lane driving. It was a 31 point eruption. After the first half, it became a one-sided championship match.

PITINO BITTER: You will not see him in Kentucky any time soon. Kentucky's fabled coach, Rick Pitino, is boycotting everything that is Kentucky including Churchill Downs where his horse will race next week. His ire is aimed at the Kentucky Board of Trustees for ousting him amidst the NCAA and FBI investigations into wrongdoing by the basketball program. He states that only God can judge him, but is obsessed with the removal of the two Board members including Papa John's mogul, John Schnatter.

THE FINAL CHAPTER: It all comes down to tonight's final game to decide the San Jose Sharks fate. After a gutsy 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, it is still unknown who they will face in the playoffs. Joe Pavelski was the star. He blocked a big shot in the final moments that set up Tomas Hertl for the fourth goal. After four consecutive losses, it was as close to a must-win as they come.

A REVEALING TIGER: Is Woods back? Well, a lot of that will be answered in the Masters. He is 8 years removed from his divorce and perhaps the most difficult time in his life. Now 42, he has struggled with pain pills as well as the challenge of balancing work with family. However, all anyone wants to do now is watch him golf. This is a great opportunity, and many feel it is the right time to re-emerge to a status of greatness.

Recommended Stories For You

BREAKING EVEN: It is a 3-3 start for the Giants. They split in Los Angeles despite being outscored 14-2. Two 1-0 triumphs on solo homers by Joe Panik to lead off the series before the wheels fall off the wagon. The Giants bats finally emerge in a 10-1 victory in the finale of the Seattle Mariners series. Who is this team? Maybe we will know better after this weekend's series vs. the Dodgers.

KING GONE: Well, let's pretend like the Raiders are a viable Bay Area team for another year until they pack up for Vegas. As such, Jon Gruden rids himself of punter Marquette King. Why? Two main reasons. The first is that he did not fit Gruden's "Back to Football" culture. For King, too much personal focus and not enough team focus. Secondly, King has a $3 million contract. Add the two together, and the Raiders decided to go in a different direction.

MANZIEL FEVER: Well, isn't a fever an illness? That is someone the curse of ex-Browns QB Johnny Manziel. He goes on the Dan Patrick show and claims that if the Browns had done their homework, they would have known he was lazy. He goes on to say, "They would have known that I was not a guy who came in every day and watched film. I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football." Well, now hoping for a job in the Canadian Football League, maybe it was Manziel who should have done his homework. Then again, if the Browns really did their homework, they might not be 1-31 over 2 seasons.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.