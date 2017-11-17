IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Lady Miners continue postseason run; Goodwin plays through tragedy

ON TO NORCALS: It was a proud run to the section title game for Nevada Union's volleyball Lady Miners. Although swept in three sets in the championship by a strong Ponderosa team, they proved that NU volleyball is back on the map. Senior Regan Heppe commented, "To make an impact on our way out felt really good." Now, it is onto the NorCal Championships where they already have a win over Chico in the first round and hope to cause more havoc. It is a great season for this feisty and competitive squad.

A STUNNER INDEED: Bear River spots seven points, but then posts an impressive 26 straight to punish the heavily-favored Capital Christian Cougars, 26-7. "Our kids just absolutely refused to lose tonight," quips Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie. The defense was suffocating, limiting Capital Christian to a mere 16 yards rushing. A mediocre regular season campaign becomes defined by a brilliant playoff run and a shot at the Section Championship! Yes, a stunning game in a stunningly wonderful season.

LOSERS NO MORE: The San Francisco 49ers win big 31-21 vs. the lowly New York Giants. First win at home since opening night last season. This game featured 36 combined players on injured reserve. However, San Francisco amasses 484 total yards and C.J. Beathard shows well at 20-for-26 with 298 passing yards. The 49ers shred the Giants defense and not even untimely turnovers can spell San Francisco. Hey, take the week off! Enjoy your bye. Jimmy Garappolo next weekend?

IT IS MORE THAN ABOUT SPORT: Marquise Goodwin, a decorated Olympian, scores on a second quarter, 83-yard bomb from Beathard for the 49ers. As he enters the end zone, he throws kisses skyward, drops to his knees, and appears to pray. At 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, hours before the game, Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their premature baby. He posts a heart-wrenching photo on Instagram of touching his child's finger. Enveloped in grief, he still plays and helps pave the way for the 49ers win. It reminds us that sometimes things are way more important than the game.

THE CONTROVERY OF ROGER GOODELL: In August, NFL kingpin Roger Goodell demands a contract extension that includes an annual salary of $50 million, lifetime use of a private jet and lifetime insurance for his family. With all the controversy that has emerged within the NFL, could his timing have been worse? Now, the NFL Compensation Committee is pondering whether they even want to retain Goodell in this age of acrimony, turmoil and borderline owner revolt.

THE SAGA OF EZEKIEL ELLIOTT: He says, "I am not an abuser." However, finally, after several months, the Dallas Cowboys running back appears poised for a multi-week suspension after a final appeal fails. He claims he will leave the country to "clear his mind." Many on Twitter hope he never comes back. It is another NFL lightning rod in a season of controversy.

Recommended Stories For You

HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA DEBACLE: It was the premiere late-night Saturday game for the legendary Canadian hockey program. However, the San Jose Sharks ruined it all with a nifty 5-0 win vs. the Vancouver Canucks. San Jose ties a team record set in 1996 with three shorthanded goals, two by Chris Tierney in the last minute. Logan Couture nets two for the Sharks and back-up goaltender Aaron Dell posts the shutout with 41 saves.

WARRIORS FAIL AT GARDEN: It is hard to find negatives so for in the Golden State Warriors season. However, they lose on Thursday night at TD Garden vs. the soaring Boston Celtics, 92-88. Low scoring affair for the No. 1 team in the league! It comes down to one sequence that spells the Warriors. They lead by 17 in the third quarter before Boston rattles off 19 straight. Cannot wait for the rematch at Oracle.

LOWLY KINGS: The two game win streak is long in the rearview mirror. The Kings go 0-3 through Thursday and lose the three games by a total of 81 points. In Atlanta on Wednesday night, they shoot 35.2 percent and lose 126-80. To say the least, it was a lackluster performance. They have but three wins on the season, are seven games out of first and occupy last place in the Pacific Division. They are 27th in field goal percentage, 28th in rebounds and 29th in points scored. Dave Joerger needs to find some answers.

NARROW ESCAPE: Three UCLA trio suspected of stealing sunglasses at a Louis Vutton store in Hangzhou, China beat a quick path home. President Donald Trump intervenes and secures their release. Among them is LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lakers Lonzo Ball and son of sneakers magnate LaVar Ball. They are very fortunate that they did not have to spend extended time in a China jail for their alleged misstep. An embarrassment to the UCLA program, there is a possibility that they learned a lesson from their harrowing experience. Then again…

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.