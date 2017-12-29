IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kings show promise; Jimmy G inspires hope

KINGS: With some positive momentum and the chance to win every night, has Dave Joerger begun to build something? Let's hope that 2018 is a positive progression for this franchise.

WARRIORS: Best team in the NBA…again. Everyone back except Steph Curry. A ho-hum Christmas Day in which they score a holiday win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Warriors are the most exciting team in basketball. Where will it go from here?

DEATH VALLEY: The Cleveland Cavaliers retreat home after a disastrous two-game Northern California swing. Losses in Oakland and Sacramento are painful. Kings play their best game of the season in ousting them. Vince Carter notes, "Everyone has to understand their role and play their role." King LeBron got crowned.

49ERS: The 4-10 San Francisco 49ers faced off with the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. 49ers pull out the big upset with 44-33 victory. Get Jimmy Garoppolo re-signed for next season. This is a must. He has invigorated a franchise.

SHARKS AND JOE THORNTON: He is only on a one-year contract. Yet, how exciting in 2018 will it be to see him climb the NHL all-time points ladder? This is history in the making. He plays big almost every night. Great personality who is making the San Jose Sharks a team to watch every night.

GIANTS: 2018 should be a better season. First off, it is an even year which has carried them well through this decade. The hitting and pitching must jell. There are still moves to be made. Do not be pleased with just the status quo. Back to glory in 2018? This must be the mantra.

Recommended Stories For You

A'S: If the team is not disassembled multiple times during the campaign, they might even be relevant. Instead of saving money, management needs to focus on a better product. Can they assemble a competitor?

NEVADA UNION: The Miners will bid farewell to the Sierra Foothill League in the fall of 2018. Most cannot wait. There will be some exciting competition. NU athletic director Jeff Dellis has called the right shots. It is time to fulfill his tagline, "Miners Rising." Some great excitement ahead.

BEAR RIVER: Ah, it was a glorious gridiron and volleyball campaign with more to follow. We are fortunate to have such competitive sports with the Bruins. Hard working athletes and invested coaches. 2018 will give us more joy and contentment! Always a few bumps along the way, but what a great program.

SO LONG TO DICK ENBERG: A legend who will be missed. "Oh My!" was his signature phrase. So many Super Bowls, golf tournaments, tennis events, and other sports. In his day, he was The Man! To many, he always will be.

CLEVELAND ON THE BRINK OF INFAMY: Last season, the Cleveland Browns promised it would not be another 1-15 season. Well, as the final weekend approaches, they are at 0-15. They may be destined to complete the season without a winning blemish on their schedule. High drama tomorrow!

ESPN EXPERIMENT A FAILURE: Last Friday night, ESPN featured their new FULL COURT PRESS in which the game took a back seat to six commentators in Bristol analyzing players and the league as the contest was being played. If you tuned in to watch the game, forget it. It was the talking-heads discussing players instead of focusing on the match. The Warriors-Lakers game was nearly unwatchable. Disruptive. Non-illuminating. They might have well had a 2 hour program coming from the network set. It was painful.

BASKETBALL HEIST: Two G-League basketball players accused of stealing blankets on commercial flight. They are asked to leave the aircraft. Neither one had the last name Ball.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.