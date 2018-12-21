IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kings can’t close vs. Warriors; Raiders in search of a home

KINGS THWARTED: It looked like Sacramento had this one. The Kings led by nine with three minutes to go, but could not close the deal. Golden State's 17-2 run to end the game made the King's a 130-125 loser. Sacramento deserved better but failed down the stretch. They have lost both games to the Warriors this season by a combined six points.

49ERS RUIN SEAHAWKS PARTY: The 10-game win streak for the Seattle Seahawks over the San Francisco 49ers finally ends as a 36-yard field goal by Robbie Gould in overtime is the difference. Levi Stadium's field is an absolute mess, worst in the NFL. This is a game San Francisco worked hard to win. They played with passion in the OT frame.

RAIDERS FAIL AGAIN: Well, they may earn the No. 1 draft pick after this mess of a season is complete. The Cincinnati Bengals come in with a five-game losing streak. They emerge with a 30-16 win over the hapless Oakland Raiders. The Raiders lose the fourth quarter again by seven points, the worst in the NFL.

HOMELESS RAIDERS: Where will the Oakland Raiders play in 2019? Oakland is ignorant to the financial advantages of retaining the team next season. So, Fresno State, San Diego, and Levi Stadium become alternatives. The City of Oakland is pathetic in its approach.

SHARKS CHALLENGE: The San Jose Sharks are a good team that should challenge for the Stanley Cup. Their Achilles Heel is goaltending. Martin Jones backstops a 4-0 win in Minnesota only to come home to give up four in a 5-3 loss. The Sharks outshoot Winnipeg 44-24, but cannot seal the deal on a weak third period tally by the Jets.

WHEN HOCKEY AND BASKETBALL MEET: Great to see. The San Jose Sharks played in Minnesota the day after the Kings were on the road versus the Timberwolves. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns brings his corps to the Kings game to sit courtside and root for the Kings. Although the Kings lost, the Sharks won 4-0 the following night. A Christmas treat to see the Sharks supporting their fellow Northern California team.

OAKLAND II: The Warriors are moving to San Francisco. The Raiders to Las Vegas. The A's have a big proposal on the table. Private funding, but they need Oakland to make it easy. If Oakland fumbles this ball, they could be without a professional sports franchise. They are too mired in red tape and general ignorance.

LAMAR ODOM'S RETURN: He has not played in the NBA since 2013. However, he plans to compete for the Philippines in 2019's Dubai International Basketball Championship tournament. Almost dying of a cocaine overdose in 2015, he claims to have gotten life straight. In an Instagram post, he is extremely excited for his new opportunity.

WHO TO BELIEVE?: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr continues to insist that DeMarcus Cousins is not close to a return. However, Cousins continues to work hard in G-League Santa Cruz practices. Reviews have been positive, but Kerr insists nothing should be read into it.

PREMONITION: As the Tuesday San Jose Sharks game went final on NBC Sports California, the final score was posted as San Francisco 49ers 4, L.A. Rams 0. Well, it was actually a 4-0 win by the San Jose Sharks. Just perhaps it is a preview of the Dec. 30 game.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.