IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kane delivers as Sharks circle playoffs

RAISING KANE: The San Jose Sharks faced the Calgary Flames in what was billed the Flames biggest game of the season. Their playoff hopes were flickering. It was a must win. However, Calgary experienced a hurriKANE. The Sharks newest acquisition, Evander Kane, not only scored his first career hat trick, he added another tally for a four-goal night. It was a volKANEo of mammoth proportions. Sharks win 7-4. The Flames hopes seem extinguished.

PREPPING FOR PLAYOFFS: Winners of nine of their last 11 games, the Sharks beat Pacific Division leader Vegas on Thursday night. It took another Logan Couture gem in overtime to get the job done. With their recent run, they have all but locked up the Pacific's second spot. Then there are the playoffs…

RED WINGS TERRIBLE RUN: Ah, they are such a respected franchise…until now. Gordie Howe's squad has fallen on tough times. It is a nine-game skids, losers of 10 of the last 11. Terrible statistics. Poor play. Missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. It could not have happened to a better bunch.

WARRIORS WOES: It may be Steve Kerr's biggest challenge of his coaching career. The once high-flying GS Warriors find themselves without Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. The results are devastating. The losses seem to be piling up. Will they hold the second spot in the West? They are a shell of their team without these starters, going 2-3 in the last 5 games! Time will tell if this squad is in a position to compete for the NBA crown.

THE COACHING RIGORS OF A PRO SPORTS SEASON: Tyronn Lue is out for the time being as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been battling health issues for months. Lue left some games prematurely. It is now revealed he has suffered from chest pains. He takes a leave of absence. LeBron James states, "I knew he was struggling." Simply too much stress for a high quality coach.

MUSSELMAN STILL VERY RELEVANT: He is an ex-coach of the Kings, but Eric Musselman made his mark last weekend by digging out of a 22-point hole to take his University of Nevada, Reno squad to a stunning 75-73 win over Cincinnati. Musselman rips his shirt off in the post-game celebration. Weird conduct? Not in March!

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS: What's a reporter to do? Here is the infamous O.J. Simpson appearing in an interview with the Buffalo News. He insists a focus on football and not "all that L.A. (expletive)." So, the discussion meanders to Colin Kaepernick. "I think Colin made a mistake. I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag," Simpson says. It is hard to determine the validity of all of this. However, O.J. and Colin do make up an odd couple.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.