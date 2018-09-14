IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kaepernick ad aftermath; Sharks land Karlsson; Bay Area football flounders

STEPPING OUT: There has been a lot of dialogue in the aftermath of Nike choosing Colin Kaepernick as a spokesperson. In the overall scheme of things, it was a bad move. Kaepernick got excused and lost interest from other NFL teams as a result of unsavory conduct. Respect the flag and respect our country. If you cannot do so, accept the consequences. Kaepernick lost favor. His behavior caused his football demise. Nike endorsed him via their ad campaign. The results will be interesting to observe. When I was young there was a motto. It was "Love it or leave it." Long history by now, Kaepernick is apparently too young to remember it. Perhaps Nike is also.

IS THIS FOR REAL?: The Bear River Bruins mopped up on yet another team with a 49-21 pasting of the Liberty Ranch Hawks Sept. 7. Calder Kunde was again sensational at quarterback, but also returned a blocked field goal attempt 57 yards for a touchdown. It was 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-14 at the end of three. Hunter Daniels had another pleasant night as did the always dependable Tre Maronic. Pinch me to see if I am awake! This team is, so far, awesome.

SHARKS LAND KARLSSON: It is a blockbuster for the San Jose Sharks as they acquire two-time James Norris Trophy winner, Erik Karlsson, from the Ottawa Senators. Although San Jose gives up Chris Tierney and Dylan DeMelo, this trade is a major acquisition for San Jose. A player of Karlsson's caliber is truly a game-changer. He will join Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic on defense for the Sharks. Doug Wilson stated, "It's extremely rare that a player of this caliber becomes available." It is a steal for the Sharks. Ottawa fans must be up-in-arms over this one.

49ERS FAIL: It is an opening day loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo goes 15-of-33 for 261 yards. However, he also tosses three interceptions. The 49ers struggle mightily in the red zone. Kyle Shanahan's fears are reinforced. After injuries, they are left to play with their third string right guard. The 49ers actually had a chance in the final moments of the contest, but were left without a score. Despite the score, the defense played well. Improvements to be made for sure.

RAIDERS DREADFUL 2ND HALF: It is the fifth loss in a row for Oakland dating back to last season. After a strong first half in which they led 13-10, they scored no second half points in route to a 33-13 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Two notes. Oakland could not stop Todd Gurley who racked up 108 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving. The pass rush really failed to make an impact. With Khalil Mack gone in what the ESPN crew called the worst trade of the century, Jared Goff had too much time to throw. Derek Carr threw three interceptions, one for a Pick-six. Jon Gruden noted, "I don't think it was a smashing debut by any sense."

CLEVELAND MAKES WEEK 1 STATEMENT: The Cleveland Browns start the season with, for them, a positive statement. They tie the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-21. For a team that has gone 1-31 over the past two season, perhaps this presents some promise for the Browns backers. The Steelers were without Le'Veon Bell. They better get him signed soon. Ben Roethlisberger was an uninspiring 23-for-41 with three interceptions. Hey, watch for a better season in Cleveland.

A'S STORM PAST O'S: The storm struck in the Orioles Ballpark on Wednesday night. With rain falling, a disaster crippled the O's. In the top of the third, Oakland sent 15 players to the plate. Lightning struck as the first 11 batters reached safely. By the time it all passed, it was a 10-0 unnatural disaster orchestrated by the A's. The half-inning took 32 minutes. Oakland lost the final game, but won the series. Next stop — the Marlins.

GIANT TAILSPIN: The season just keeps getting worse for the San Francisco Giants. They are winless in a September where they have gone 0-11 as of Friday morning. They have only scored 26 runs in the stretch in which they plated more than three tallies only once. The free-fall has witnessed San Francisco fall to 26th in runs and 24th in batting average in MLB. They have been swept in three consecutive series going into last night's game. New records are set with each loss. Futility of mammoth proportions.

OUTSPOKEN SERENA: Serena Williams is arguably the best women's tennis player in the world. However, things got whacky at the recently completed U.S. Open. During a bizarre second set in the championship match she smashed her racket, conferred with her coach, and verbally confronted chair umpire Carlos Ramos in separate events. Ramos levied a game penalty after the final of three incidents. Williams noted that this would probably not occur in a men's match, which is logically true. Billie Jean King weighed in stating, "Thank you, Serena, for pointing out this double standard."

DETROIT BROADCASTERS BRAWL: It has been a rotten season for the Detroit Tigers. Apparently that has spread to the broadcasting booth. Fox Sports Detroit's Mario Impemba and Rod Allen had to be separated after becoming embroiled in what was described as a "severe fight" after a contest vs. the Chicago White Sox. They have worked together for 17 years. The brawl got both of them the heave-ho from Tiger's baseball as Kirk Gibson and Matt Shephard took over for the two combatants. Too much time together.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.