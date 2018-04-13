IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Hockey world pays tribute to bus crash victims

SPORTS TRAGEDY: The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a hockey playoff appearance they richly deserved. Their bus was T-Boned by a semi. The driver, team doctor, play-by-play broadcaster, coaches and a number of players aged 17-20 (16 total) lost their lives in a horrific crash. This Saskatchewan incident is the biggest disaster in the history of hockey. The San Jose Sharks had a moment of silence to honor the team and its players prior to last Saturday night's game and general manager Doug Wilson acknowledged the accident.

PAYING DISTANT FINAL RESPECT: On Tuesday night, all Americans and Canadians were asked to put a hockey stick outside their front door to pay homage to the Humboldt Broncos. It was asked that they be left there in case a member of the Humboldt Broncos needed them. Moved by the request, mine stayed out in the Nevada County cold until this morning.

BAD ENDING/GREAT START: The Sharks lose five-of-six to end the season. They lose the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division. They go on the road vs. The Anaheim Ducks. As Rodney Dangerfield said in Caddyshack, "Who stepped on a Duck?" It was San Jose in Game 1. Joe Thornton skates in the pregame. Then, Evander Kane, Brent Burns and Martin Jones take over. Kane with two goals, Burns with one, and Martin Jones with a shutout as the Men in Teal blank the Ducks 3-0. It will not win the series, but it sure starts off positive in Anaheim.

IT IS COMPLICATED: Patrick Reed wins the Masters, a great accomplishment for this American. Is it bitter-sweet? He has been estranged from his family since his marriage in 2012. When his parents appeared at the Masters in 2014, they were quickly escorted away. Reed prefers not to talk about his family, only his wife. The family was disappointed with his spousal selection, and it has all swung out of control. A great day or bitter-sweet for the champ? He shrugged it all off and enjoyed the moment while his parents watched his conquest on TV.

.500 THE ANSWER: As of Thursday night, the Giants are playing .500 ball at 6-6. Dan Zeisler, Superintendent of Clear Creek and Chicago Park School Districts, exclaims that San Francisco must linger around the even mark through mid-May. He claims that they must stem the tide until they get the pitching back. Thursday night is a Chris Stratton/Derek Law one-hitter in a 7-0 victory in San Diego. Good observation as the G-Men stay in the mix.

NOT SO GRAND FINALE: What to make of the 119-79 loss to the Utah Jazz? The Golden State Warriors look like anything but the dominant team of the past three seasons. The Warriors shoot less than 35 percent. The team has its lowest amount of wins since Steve Kerr's hiring in 2014. Their 45 point deficit is the largest by the Dubs during Kerr's tenure. What to expect as the playoffs approach? It is hard to know.

NOT A JOKING MATTER: Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is arrested for making bomb jokes as he was checking in for a Hawaiian Air flight in Los Angeles. He joked to his companion, "Did you remember to pack the explosives?" Poor choice of words as he is shuffled away for misdemeanor criminal threats. Good grief! Life's lessons are sometimes learned down the road…or perhaps in the air!

REID IN THE MIX: The multi-faceted ex-safety for the 49ers finally gets an invite from the Cincinnati Bengals for a viewing. After a month of free agency, most perceive Reid as another victim of the Colin Kaepernick syndrome. He knelt next to Kaepernick during the National Anthem protests. The Bengals may have to take-one-for-the-league in this case. If they do not, and there is no more interest, the NFL will face another unsavory situation.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.