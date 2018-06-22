IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Daley shines on AVP Tour; Time has come for Kings

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE: Local Nevada Union superstar Ali Daley McColloch continues to tear it up on the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball circuit. This weekend is Seattle after a very positive showing in New York. Can't wait to experience this great event in the Pacific Northwest. On July 6 Daley will be displaying her skills at the annual San Francisco AVP event. Must see sports. Ali may actually return home soon after accepting a job at UC Davis as their Beach Volleyball Coach. Brilliant person and impeccable performer.

END OF AN ERA: Barbara Ross of Nevada Joint Union High School District has lobbied for millions of dollars of scholarships for many years. These have included a good number of sports- oriented awards for our Nevada Union and Bear River High School athletes. Her work has been beyond spectacular. Well, she hangs up the spikes … time to enjoy life in retirement. She has been a tireless worker with big sports shoes to fill. It is time to wish her the very best. She will be missed. A class act all the way.

IN THE END … : The Golden State Warriors are again the NBA Champions. They are simply too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 4-0 series whitewash truly highlights why the Warriors are the best in the world. After slipping by the Houston Rockets in seven, the Dubs flew by the Cavs in a display of supremacy. Not even home court could stretch this onward. Kevin Durant again captures the MVP, but his cast of teammates were simply overwhelming. Now the focus shifts to whether the team can stay together in the off-season. If so, 2018/19 could be a repeat. Dominance by this squad.

TIME HAS COME FOR KINGS: There has to be improvement. Perhaps they are on the verge of this. They turn down the L.A. Clippers offer to trade their No. 2 choice. They take Duke's Marvin Bagley III. It is time to right the ship. Turn into a contender. The fans have had enough of the illogical and unsuccessful. Something has to give and perhaps a key will be this draft. It just has to get better.

TRAGEDY FOR ZACH RANDOLPH: Sacramento Kings Zach Randolph suffers the loss of his brother in an early morning shooting last Saturday morning. Roger Randolph is dead in Marion, Indiana. Police respond after 5 a.m. and pronounce him dead at the scene. It is a loss of monumental proportions for the family.

POLITICAL CORRECTNESS?: Oklahoma City Thunder television play-by-play announcer, Brian Davis, has been dismissed. In the final game of the regular season, Davis described Russell Westbrook as "out of his cotton-picking mind." OKC brass call it "highly inappropriate and offensive." He is suspended for Game 1 of the playoffs for his naughty comment. Alas, he is fired after 10 years. In the era of political correctness, he is but another victim. He has been a strong contributor to OKC. Let's hope he can stay in the game he loves.

MORE THAN A LOST GAME: In Monday night's Giants game, Hunter Strickland entered the game in the ninth to close it out with a 4-2 lead. He struggled mightily. By the time the half inning was over, the Marlins lead 5-4. As Strickland departed, his anger, again, got the best of him. He punched a wall and broke his hand. He is out 6-8 weeks. Strickland needs to control his temper better and stay away from the walls. Giants take two-out-of-three, but it should have been a sweep.

A'S PULL IT OUT: In Tuesday's game vs. the San Diego Padres, the A's found themselves trailing 2-1 and down to their final strike with Stephen Piscotty at the plate. However, Piscotty uses his final pitch to hit a towering home run to tie the game and eventually take it into extra innings. Jed Lowrie then follows with a 2-run blast in the 10th to take a game from defeat to victory. Stunningly exciting baseball by the A's. They follow it up the next day with a 12-4 pasting. They were at 38-36 following the series, but still 10.5 games out.

WORLD CUP IS BRILLIANT: It only comes every four years. Yet, it is some of the most riveting soccer. Even without a USA team, it is a great sports spectacle. One has to wonder how Panama beat out the U.S. Japan steals a game from Columbia. Spain continues on their quest. Germany's loss to Mexico was truly unexpected. With three games a day right now, some of them at 5 a.m., it is time for the DVR to work overtime. With no basketball, this is a great viewing choice.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.