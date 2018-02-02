IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Curry shines in marquee matchup; San Jose lands All-Star game

TOO CLOSE TO CALL: The Boston Celtics got a little too much Curry for their own good on Saturday night…Steph Curry that is. He erupts for 49 points in a 109-105 win for Golden State. Do not read too much into it. A nice win, but the game was so close that it really did not prove too much. If the Warriors make it to the finals and face Boston, it will be an incredible showdown. No promises for sure.

LAUGHABLE…THINK AGAIN: LeBron James has stated that he is open to talking to the Golden State Warriors about joining the team as he faces free agency. Before you fall off your chair laughing, remember that few thought the Warriors would land Kevin Durant. It happened! There would have to be a number of moves to free up cap space. Current players would likely be traded. The sports world was shocked when Durant signed. Could it happen again?

POSITIVE ROAD TRIP…EXCEPT: The Sacramento Kings go 3-3 on their recent road trip. Wins in Miami, Orlando, and New Orleans lead the way. De'Aaron Fox looks extremely promising. Zach Randolph with a double-double in New Orleans. However, Coach Dave Joerger goes down with light-headedness in San Antonio. Let's hope it is the prelude to some good ball down the stretch.

COUSINS DONE FOR SEASON: It was an ugly scene in New Orleans during the Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets. Former Sacramento King DeMarcus Cousins suffered a full rupture of his left achilles tendon. Cousins is out for the season after enjoying his best campaign ever. Now New Orleans must find a way to replace him as Cousins prepares for free agency.

2019 NHL ALL-STAR GAME IN SAN JOSE: The National Hockey League has announced that the 2019 All-Star game will be in San Jose, home of the Sharks. This is a stellar event. If you are interested in a world class event, this is one not to miss! Can't wait!

SHARKS STRUGGLE: It is a bad time for a five-game losing streak. They are still No. 2 in the Pacific Division, but the absence of Joe Thornton is a telling tale. After arthroscopic surgery, his return date is still unknown. They will need a healthy Jumbo back to bolster scoring. Four of the next six games on the road. In desperate need of wins and points.

BASEBALL RESTRUCTURING: It is hard not to notice how soft the market has been for free agents this winter. Major League Baseball is trying to change the norm. Outstanding players remain unsigned. Dodgers Clayton Kershaw is eligible after this season…or he can accept $70 million over the following 2 years. He would be best served to stay in L.A. This new trend may be healthy for baseball.

PHILADELPHIA WITH MIXED SUPER BOWL FEELINGS: On the one-hand, winning The Super Bowl is a great accomplishment and beneficial to any city. On the other hand, should the Philadelphia Eagles win, most think the city will suffer a tremendous blow due to post game violence and riot-like behavior. What sense does it make to burn your city down because you win the Super Bowl? Some Philadelphians are secretly hoping the Eagles lose to avoid the terrible consequences. Hey, Philadelphia, get it together!

ROYAL RUMBLE: Fighter Ronda Rousey makes news as she joins the WWE wrestling circuit at an event called Royal Rumble. Now she will make millions fake-fighting instead of thousands fighting for real.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.