IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Clemson crushes ‘Bama; Kings drop another close one with Warriors

TIGERS FEAST ON TIDE: The Clemson Tigers were on fire. It is a 44-16 conquest over Alabama in the National Championship game. Clemson's true freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, was exceptional. He takes over the game in the second quarter. On defense, Alabama does not score a point after the 14:18 mark of the second quarter. The Crimson Tide ends the game with three failures on fourth down. It is 30 unanswered points for the Tigers. They dominate offensively and defensively. Brilliant game for coach Dabo Swinney who gives thanks to the Lord after the game.

KINGS SNAKEBIT: It is another tough defeat for the Sacramento Kings in a 127-123 loss to Golden State Saturday night. They lead 121-120 with 2:30 left in this one as they score a franchise record 20-3 pointers. It is a tough loss for the Kings in another game available for the taking. Sacramento is a much-improved team. They will win games like this next season.

KEVIN DURANT FREE AGENCY: Just let him play basketball. The NBA seems obsessed with talking about where he will go during year-end's free agency. On Tuesday, the rumors swirl that he will go to the Knicks. He is a smart man. New York would be a travesty. No help in a dysfunctional organization. The Warriors are a smart and talented team. The chances of him staying are better than going elsewhere. Discuss it in June!

SILVER FOR TEAM USA: It was a gutsy performance by the Americans at the International Hockey Federation Juniors tournament in Vancouver. They vanquish the Russians only to lose to Finland in the finals. Regardless, it is a great accomplishment in which Team USA overachieved. Next year, it is back in Canada for this classic.

BAD BOUNCE FOR BEARS: Disappointment again for the Chicago Bears as they fall 16-15 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It came down to the last minute when Philadelphia scores on fourth down. After a 35 yard return, the Bears set up for the winning field goal only to watch it hit the upright and then crossbar before bouncing out. The Eagles survive in an attempt to defend their title.

CHARGERS MOVE ON: Frustration for the Baltimore Ravens as it is a terrible first half. By the second quarter, they had three first downs, a fumble, an interception, five punts, and 69 yards of total offense. Despite a 12-0 halftime deficit, Lamar Jackson fails the test. The Chargers, to their credit, perform well and pull out the win in Baltimore by a 23-17 tally.

COLTS SURGE IN HOUSTON: Andrew Luck is brilliant as three of his first four drives reach the end zone. At one point, they boast a 243-48 yard advantage over the beleaguered Houston Texans. In the 21-7 win, Indianapolis defensive display was impressive. The Texans could only manage one fourth quarter touchdown.

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: The Seattle Seahawks/Dallas Cowboys tilt was everything a fan wanted. To the Cowboys credit, the No. 1 run offense of Seattle was stopped. On the other side of the ball, it was Dallas' best rushing game all season. Amari Cooper had another impressive contest in the 24-22 final Cowboys win.

SHARKS BIG NIGHT: San Jose played the No. 1 team in the NHL last Saturday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning had not lost a game in regulation since November 27. However, San Jose posted a 5-2 gritty win on home ice. Evander Kane noted after the game, "We kept our foot on the gas all night." An impressive win for a San Jose squad that continues to show great prowess offensively and defensively.

SAN JOSE DRAWS "21" IN VEGAS: Sharks surge into second place in the Pacific Division on Thursday night with two goals in the third period. Sensational contest as they break the Vegas Golden Knights 10-0-2 home streak over the last 12. Jonas Donskoi tips it in on a shot by Tomas Hertl. Vegas just does not lose at home, but the Sharks dazzle in Sin City.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.