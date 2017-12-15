IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Bruins wrap impressive season

BRUINS END STELLAR SEASON: It was a cold night and the results were not good in Fortuna as the Bruins football team lost 34-20. However, what a season! With 10 wins, they capture the Division-V section title and cap off an unbelievably entertaining campaign. Co-coach Terry Logue quipped, "What this team accomplished is just amazing and will always be a bright spot for Bear River football." One of the best teams ever and their never-say-die attitude proved them a strong group of talented winners.

DALEY McCOLLOCH READY TO ROLL: Nevada Union alumni Ali Daley McColloch is readying herself for the upcoming APV Beach Volleyball season. With new baby Scout in tow, she begins a rigorous training program in January in preparation for the upcoming season. West coast events include Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. Always in great shape, Daley McColloch is back to her pre-baby weight and ready to go. Watch for a stellar campaign along with some tournament matches being televised on Amazon Prime.

WARRIORS ROLLING: Golden State has won 10 of 11. Doing it without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Kings castoff Omri Casspi playing a starting role and contributing well. They emerge from the week first in 3-point shooting percentage, points scored, and field goal percentage. On Thursday, they toy with the Dallas Mavericks in the first half (48-48) before roaring out to a 112-97 win. Kevin Durant explodes for 36. Weeks ahead will be home-heavy tilts with many nationally televised.

KOBE JERSEYS RETIRING: On Monday, NBA TV will be broadcasting the retiring of Kobe Bryant's jerseys (8 and 24). What is better about this game? Is it that we get to see Kobe's moment or that they are playing the Golden State Warriors? Nevada County residents get the game without normal blackout.

49ERS TRIUMPH IN HOUSTON: Ok, where would this team be without kicker Robbie Gould? He is 9-for-9 with field goals in the last two games as he tacks on four more scores in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Houston Texans. His accuracy is deadly. Jimmy Garoppolo with another big game as he throws for 334 yards. Is he part of the big solution? Admit it. Good team effort and a well-earned victory.

RAIDERS FAIL TO TAKE AFC WEST LEAD: The Kansas City Chiefs dominate as the Oakland Raiders fall 26-15. The Chiefs capitalize throughout and lead 26-0 in the fourth. Oakland gets but 70 yards on the ground as they blow their chance to take over first place in the West. Although they are still in the hunt at 6-7, they must win the final three games.

ROWDY NFL: Flags tossed into stands, major brawls, violent late hits and the last moment altercation of Sunday's Seahawks game all head the list of recent NFL anger. Suspensions do not seem to stem the tide. Is this a new trend? It has been a tough season for the NFL with all the controversy. Is this another reason people will stop watching league games or will it perhaps increase viewers?

BAD TREND: The San Jose Sharks need to find a better way to start games. In two tilts over the last week, they spotted 3-0 leads only to come back to tie the game. One was an overtime win. The other an OT loss. Yes, good teams find ways to win games. However, too many early blunders. Despite this, San Jose is surely an entertaining team and locked into the hunt. Big Thursday win in Calgary!

LOOSE BALL FOUL: The LaVar Ball train seems to continue out of control. He dispatches sons LaMelo and LiAngelo to Lithuania to play pro basketball after LiAngelo fails in his UCLA quest. Of course, LaVar disavows any blame for his son's China shoplifting escapade. Meantime, Lonzo Ball's mediocre performance leads to LaVar criticizing Lakers Luke Walton. The Lakers reach out and ask him to tone it down. Is there a bigger and more dysfunctional family in all of sports?

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.