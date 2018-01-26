IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Brady’s back once again; Kings drop to bottom of standings

BRADY, AGAIN: The prediction before the season even commenced was that the New England Patriots would be in the Super Bowl. Dream realized. The Jacksonville Jaguars put up a huge fight, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady engineers two touchdowns in the final 8:44 to seal it. Big comeback. Character win.

DON'T GO TO PHILLY: Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles pummeled the Minnesota Vikings in a game that was over before halftime. However, fan behavior, as expected, in Philadelphia was bad. Another police horse punched in the face, Vikings fans looted, and random physical violence were all disgraceful. The City of Brotherly Love? Hardly. Let's hope they do not win the Super Bowl so the city can survive.

WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW?: The Houston Rockets got it done to ruin the Golden State Warriors' mammoth road win streak. However, was it an appetizer for what the playoffs will bring? Rockets appear a formidable foe, especially if James Hardin shows up in the postseason with the 3-point clutch baskets from last Saturday's tilt. Warriors play well. Steph Curry struggles. Rockets win 116-108.

NO WORRIES: The Warriors are 38-10 after their 126-113 win over Minnesota. Can one argue their prowess? No. 1 in the NBA in 3-point percentage, points averaged per game, and field goal percentage. Steph Curry captains the all-stars and captures all his teammates except Kevin Durant (picked first by LeBron James). Playing well with only two losses in January.

KINGS STILL THE WEST'S WORST: Even with wins in Orlando and Miami, the Sacramento Kings have the worst record in the Western Conference. They are coming off an eight-game losing streak. During that period, one must wonder where the passion and drive was. A better product was expected this season. Yes, there is still time, but is there reason to hope it will improve? This is getting to be an old, stale scenario.

CAVALIERS A MESS: It may be temporary, but the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle on and off the court. Their record is not up to expectations, but the team chemistry seems seriously lacking. Kevin Love is still a cornerstone of the franchise. For all the criticism, he is a class act and the second best Cavs player. There is a lot to shake-up here. Bye bye to LeBron James sooner or later.

SHARKS TAKE DOWN PENGUINS: Goalie Aaron Dell is the answer as the San Jose Sharks beat Stanley Cup Champs Pittsburgh Penguins in a great game at SAP Center. The 2-1 win keeps San Jose on a roll. Reasons for optimism? Too early to tell.

SHARK BITE: In Tuesday night's match at home, Joe Thornton damages his MCL. Big blow to San Jose to be without a premiere player for several weeks. Jumbo undergoes surgery on Thursday. Tough waters ahead. San Jose needs to find a way to win without Thornton.

BAKES IS BACK: San Jose Sharks television commentator Jamie Baker is back behind the mic after a short absence. Class act. Great guy. Scored the biggest goal in Sharks history. Part of the team heritage and back in the seat! Good moment for sure.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.