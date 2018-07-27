IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A’s keep winning; Tiger draws a crowd; Jimmy G opens up

ALL A'S: It is a bit of an oddity. In Monday's game against the Texas Rangers, Oakland gets a solo homer, two-run shot, three-run round-tripper, and a grand slam. It is a 15-3 win. In Game 2, the A's trail 10-2 going into the seventh. They tie it and then win on a 3-run shot by Khris Davis in the 10th. They are down to their last strike in Game 3, however, Khris Davis launches a two-run shot into the upper deck. Another win! In Thursday's game, they take it 7-6. A quartet of remarkable, thrilling contests that often defied belief! Another six-game winning steak going into Friday. Incredible baseball.

A'S WIN BAY BRIDGE SERIES: The Oakland A's take 2-of-3 in both San Francisco and Oakland. The last two are extra inning affairs, but Oakland finds the way to get it done. They continue their hot steak while the Giants seek an identity. In the finale, San Francisco has the lead going into the bottom half of the eighth, but Davis homers for the second time and Brandon Crawford boots a tough grounder in the 10th for the Oakland winner. Plenty of questions for the Giants and much promise for the A's.

A'S BOLSTER BULLPEN: This can only be viewed as a move to orchestrate a playoff run. The Oakland A's acquire Jeurys Familia from the NY Mets for two prospects and $1 million international slot money. Familia missed a large part of 2017 because of injuries. However, he has enjoyed a solid 2018 season. Most feel that this is a sign that the A's are serious about playoff contention. A good move for an inspirational squad.

LOCHTE EARNS 14-MONTH BAN: He is in trouble again. Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 14 months after posting on social media an intravenous infusion over a 12 hour period. It is in direct violation of the US Anti-Doping Agency. Lochte was previously in hot water over an event at the Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He will miss the U.S. National Championships, Pan American Pacific Championships and the World Championships. Bad karma for a man who needs to figure it out.

TIGER WOODS EFFECT: The numbers do not lie. The final round of the British Open posted a 5.0 ratings on Sunday. Yes, Tiger Woods was in deep contention. As a result, the TV numbers soared. It is the best rating in 18 years dating back to 2000 when he won the Grand Slam. He still draws an incredibly big crowd, albeit on TV this time.

LEBRON IS EVERYWHERE: Or so the media makes it seem. Last weekend he coached his son, LeBron Jr., to the USBA National Championships in North Carolina over Chris Paul's squad. It was a 75-71 OT thriller in the finale. When things got heated over, of course, officiating, LeBron helped maintain order and kept his winning team on track. It is ironic that a little over a week ago LaVar Ball stated that LeBron's offspring would not amount to much. Maybe this will make LaVar think twice. On the other hand, we all know Ball is never wrong.

GAROPPOLO COMES OUT ON BRADY: It is an interesting piece from Bleacher Report's B/R Power 50. Jimmy Garoppolo provides some provocative dialogue on his time with Tom Brady in New England. When he first got to New England, he thought, "I am better than this dude." Later he added, "There were times we wanted to kill each other." This year, he brings his skills to the 49ers for his first full season in San Francisco. He adds to the optimism for a possible break-through season.

TOUR DE FRANCE CHAOS: Belgium cyclist Philippe Gilbert finds out that cycling is, indeed, a contact sport. In Tuesday's stage at the Tour de France, he is descending a mountain when his back wheel fails and he is sent careening over a wall and down a ravine. Thank goodness for helmets. After being attended to by medical staff, he is back on his bike to complete the stage. He is fortunate not to sustain major injuries in the premiere biking event.

TO KNEEL OR TO STAND?: As the NFL backs off of its previous mandate in search of another solution with the NFLPA, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated that all of his players will be on the field and will be forced to stand for the National Anthem. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has asserted that all of his players will also stand. Is college football's tradition of keeping the players in the locker room during the National Anthem a better decision? Undoubtedly, it still remains a divisive situation for the league.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.