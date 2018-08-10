IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A’s keep rolling; Giants squander late leads

A'S STILL HOT: After a nifty sweep last weekend against the Detroit Tigers, the Oakland A's welcomed in the Los Angeles Dodgers. They earn a split in two hotly contested games. They are 7-1 in their last eight tilts as of Friday. Khris Davis leads the way offensively while Jeurys Familia and Blake Trienen close them out. They are four games behind the Yankees for the first Wild Card spot, three games ahead of Seattle, and five games back of the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League West. Exciting baseball for the over-performing A's. Drama down the stretch!

TWO GAMES, SAME RESULT: The Giants had a great shot at sweeping Houston. Instead, it was the Astros who swept. On Monday night, the Giants nurse a 1-0 lead into the ninth thanks to Brandon Crawford's solo shot. The Astros are down to their last out when Marwin Gonzalez smashes a 3-run shot. Giants lose 3-1. On Tuesday, again it is a 1-0 lead for San Francisco. This time it is the eighth when Tyler White homers with two outs. Giants lose 2-1. Two brilliant starting performances by Madison Bumgarner and Derek Rodriguez wasted. As San Francisco lingers around the .500 mark, these two losses are tough to swallow.

MEYER DONE AT OHIO STATE?: It is alleged that head football coach Urban Meyer knew about domestic violence in the household of ex-Buckeyes receivers coach Zach Smith. Police respond nine times over the last half decade. Meyer is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Ohio State investigation. Around 200 fans assemble on Monday at their stadium for Meyer. Additionally, more than 30,000 signatures are secured supporting Meyer. Nonetheless, he knew about these incidents and did not do enough. Meyer may be out or suspended soon.

LOOKING FORWARD: The Golden State Warriors have Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins coming up for free agency at the end of this coming season. A lot of it may hinge on what Kevin Durant does, but Iguodala, at 35, may stay or go. Livingston may likely move on as he could be a starter on other squads although his $8 million contract may be a deterrent. Klay Thompson will most likely stay. Watch for the Warriors to try to keep Cousins if he has a productive year. Yes, it is a bargain this year, but the Warriors are very adept at retaining players who win championships.

WALTON AT EARLY CROSSROAD: For the past three seasons, Luke Walton has assumed the role as head coach. He has done a good job at ushering in progress despite deficient talent. However, now it all changes. With LeBron James and other additions, there are real expectations for the playoffs. If Walton cannot navigate the Los Angeles Lakers to this goal, he may end up being the fall guy. Players will look to both Walton and James, but the ultimate responsibility will fall on the head coach. Walton is a smart coach. Watch for him to orchestrate success. If he does not…

INTERESTING ODDS: Las Vegas has come out with their odds for wins by NBA teams. To no surprise, the Golden State Warriors are expected to win 62.5 games. This may be a good bet to go over. Likewise, the Sacramento Kings are rated at 28.5, the lowest in the Western Conference. So, it is the best and worst rated right in our backyard.

FRANCE ON THE BRINK: Perhaps there is a need for a shakeup in the hierarchy of NASCAR. CEO Bill France is arrested Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. in New York for DWI and possession of oxycodone. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. His uncle, Jim France, will take over. Will this usher in a new era for NASCAR?

TERRELL OWENS MADE THE WRONG CALL: Ok, so this position is unpopular. In today's society we are supposed to support those with civil disobedience. However, Terrell Owens needed to be in Canton this week for his Hall of Fame induction. He decided against it. Yes, when he gave his speech at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga he included his diatribe saying, "I love you…but I love me more," and "The continued attack on me as a person and not recognizing my skill set and abilities — I will never forget that." He may think of this as an injustice, being voted in his third year of eligibility, but it reflects on his overall character.

MIGHTY DUCK CLOSE TO HOME: Shaun Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the movie "The Mighty Ducks" was apparently in Oroville over the weekend! That is the good news. The bad news is that he was spotted by local police over the weekend and was stuffed away for 12 hours as a result of public intoxication. He was high on drugs, resulting in a little time in the Oroville penalty box, otherwise known as jail. Looking disheveled and thin at 38, it caused concern among fans on social media.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.