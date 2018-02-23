IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A thriller on ice; Golden State’s dilema

GOLD! GOLD! GOLD!: A thriller in PyeongChang as the USA Women's hockey team stuns Canada in the sixth round of the shootout. An NHL caliber move by Jocelyn Lamoureux is the dagger! Canada cannot respond. Twin Sister Monique ties it with 6:21 to play in regulation and then the Americans survive overtime to win gold. An incredible performance and well-deserved victory.

USA WOMEN'S HOCKEY: USA Hockey takes in more than $42 million per year. Its executive director earns more than $440,000 annually. Yet, for the USA hockey women, they earn only $6,000 each leading up to the Olympics. They go on to claim gold. The players have voiced strong opposition, threatened to strike while displaying an incredible hockey product. They get a bonus for winning gold. USA Hockey, take notice. These ladies are the pride of our country.

THE FAKE BAN: The International Olympic Committee takes a hard stand against Russia and their incredible drug scandal. Then they allow Russian competitors under the name "Olympic Athletes from Russia." From there, the IOC hints that the flag will be hoisted at the closing ceremonies. Now, an OAR athlete fails his drug test. Same old story and another bungle by the forever inept IOC.

GOLDEN STATE DILEMA: It is tough to win back-to-back titles in the NBA. The Warriors are now faced with that challenge. The fatigue of the schedule. Teams gunning for them every game. Players who voice the need for variety. A bench that is not as deep as years past. Yes, Steve Kerr breaks the monotony by allowing them to run a game. However, as the playoffs loom large, can they turn up the heat and excel down the stretch?

DURANT-WESTBROOK FEUD: The Cold War between ex-OKC teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant is beginning to thaw. At the All-Star break, they both speak of a better relationship in L.A. "I just feel I made it a thing when I shouldn't have," says Durant. Westbrook offers, "It's been fine. It's been normal. All the other stuff is irrelevant." It is moving in the right direction as the two superstars seem to rehabilitate the relationship.

MAVERICKS/CUBAN AVOIDANCE: Sports Illustrated publishes a story claiming the Dallas Mavericks were ripe with inappropriate sexual behavior. Mark Cuban, the most hands-on owner in the NBA, denies any knowledge. Earl K. Sneed, writer for Mavs.com, is exposed for a predatory rap sheet that dates back to 2010. The VP of HR is dismissed, but Commissioner Adam Silver is left to figure out this ugly mess.

Recommended Stories For You

BASEBALL'S TIM TEBOW: Mets general manager Sandy Alderson states of Tebow, "I think he will play in the Major Leagues." Tebow's successes on the diamond have not been outstanding with single A Columbia. However, more is expected of him this season. The Mets are forecast at 81-81 this year. Should they fail in these numbers, the prospects of a Tebow appearance in New York is real.

GUNS AND BASEBALL: A travelling team out of Missouri is continuing to sell raffle tickets where the prize is an AR-15 assault rifle. This gun has been used in several of America's mass killings. A smoking gun? No. Just poor judgement based on the damage this firearm has done and the sentiment today about weapons of mayhem and destruction.

THE FINAL WORD: Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo addresses an emotional crowd prior to Thursday night's game at Sunrise, Florida, 10 miles from the Valentine's Day massacre in Parkland. Among other things, he proclaims, "It is time for us as a community to take action. It's enough. Enough is enough." The usually soft-spoken Luongo finds passion in the hope he can rally his town after the tragic shootings.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.