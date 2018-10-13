IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A black eye for UFC; Woes continue for Raiders, 49ers

UFC DISGRACE: It was a thunderstorm in the making. Conor McGregor taunts opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov's Muslim beliefs. McGregor accused his manager of being a part of the 9/11 attack. Then, he smashes the front window out on Nurmagomedov's bus. The volcano erupted when McGregor lost. Nurmagomedov's men leaped over the octagon to attack one of McGregor's corner men. Two others confronted McGregor, one sucker-punching his from behind. It is a travesty of major proportions, a black eye for UFC and their reputation.

RAIDERS FOCUSED ON VEGAS: The season is all-but-over for the Raiders. This time it is a 26-10 debacle vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a Raiders squad that had given up more than 21 points in the second half of each game this season coming into the contest. Oakland/Las Vegas could only post one field goal through three quarters. It is a lackluster, embarrassing effort. Is their anything to salvage this season? Gruden disappoints as the moving vans are poised for a trip to Las Vegas.

DEFENSIVE MASTERPIECE: Is there any hope for pro football in Northern California this year? The 49ers take on the 0-4 Arizona Cardinals. A big bomb on Arizona's first play combined with failed extra points and a Matt Breida injury cripple San Francisco. They dominate in statistics, but turn the ball over a whopping five times. Untimely penalties and missed opportunities plague the 49ers. To the Cardinals' credit, they are extraordinary on defense. You have to shake your head. This one got away.

WHO ARE THE KINGS?: Thursday night's contest vs. the Utah Jazz was simply disappointing. The Kings shoot 14 percent from the field in the first quarter en route to a 39-10 deficit. The preseason game was over. There was little ball pressure. Utah was allowed to dominate. The coverage was poor. The Jazz had so many open looks. It was 71-35 at half when the Jazz removed their regulars. Even with bench players in during the second half, the Kings could not make progress. Grant Napier notes, "It should be a very interesting film session after this game." With this 132-93 loss, one must wonder.

NBA'S CELEBRATION IN SEATTLE: It was a big night as the Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Seattle. With an NHL team all but assured, the city is now searching for an NBA franchise. It was a group of over-the-top enthusiastic fans, honoring Kevin Durant who played his rookie season in the northwest before being relocated to Oklahoma City. The venue will undergo a big makeover. This was a clinic by the Warriors even without Draymond Green and Steph Curry. The 122-94 win was exciting for the NBA starved city.

BEAR RIVER CONTINUES DOMINANCE: At times, there is not much more to say. It is a 49-0 thrashing by the Bruins over last week's opponent. The victimized Lindhurst Blazers trailed 42-0 by halftime. The highlight had to be Shelbi Beghetti getting the game ball after becoming the first female football player in Bear River history to score a touchdown. Ah, yes, it was Tre Maronic and Calder Kunde lighting it up again in this one-sided affair. Is there a detour to a perfect regular season? It is doubted.

MINERS DIG HOLE, LOSE: The Oakmont Vikings scored a 29-20 decision over the Miners. Their first play from scrimmage was a 67 yard touchdown pass. "When you're behind the curve like that, it's hard. It's a momentum breaker," quipped coach Brad Sparks. It was 29-6 half despite another strong game by Dawson Fay who averaged 6 yards a carry. Miners went on the road last night against a talented Ponderosa squad feeling the pain of their league loss streak that goes back to 2012.

DREW BREES' TRIUMPHANT NIGHT: "I'm just so grateful to be able to play this game," quips Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints after he sets the all-time NFL passing record on Monday night. He hit a 62 yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith just before halftime. The game was stopped and he was honored for this highly historic moment by players and family. The NFL response? The Saints were penalized 15 yards for excessive celebration. A brilliant moment turned sour by the league.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.