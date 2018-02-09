IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: 49ers get their guy; Eagles rise above Brady, Pats

49ERS SIGN GARAPPOLO: 49ers General Manager John Lynch says, "We believe we've found the right guy." Jimmy Garappolo states, "I like being here." It is a five-year deal worth $137.5 million. A must for this team. Lynch got it done. Looking forward to this year's games … finally.

PATRIOTS FALL: The final score is a 41-33 Philadelphia Eagles triumph. Consider this: Patriots do not punt. Tom Brady throws for more than 500 yards. He also passes for three touchdowns. Brady throws no interceptions. Yet, a failing defense allows the Eagles to win.

BRACE YOURSELF: The Philadelphia parade was Thursday. After post-game violence in the city that won, it is a local day off. Great compliments for the football team, but a black eye for the championship city. It did nothing for the city's overall image.

RATINGS: With all the turmoil this NFL season presented, they exhibited one of the very best Super Bowls in recent history. High scoring and it came down to the very last play. However, for all of the excitement that the NFL badly needed, ratings were still down 3 percent. It is an eight-year low. It may be time to ponder the manner in which to rehabilitate the image.

LOCAL SHOWDOWN: Yes, the Golden State Warriors won 119-104 over the Sacramento Kings. However, the score is deceptive. Sacramento plays a good game. Zach Randolph with 18 and Justin Jackson with 17. Warriors commit 25 turnovers, but Kevin Durant with 33 points. The Kings hang with the Warriors, but let it get away down the stretch.

WHOA!: The Warriors take it on the chin Tuesday night with a 125-105 lopsided loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is simply dominant. Paul George is stifling on defense. The Warriors are out of this one early as their defense was vulnerable and porous. Who will win the NBA championship? It is in question.

AN INTERESTING EQUATION: LeBron James wants to go to a team with some star support. The Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing, among others, Golden State's Klay Thompson. If Thompson goes to the Lakers, does it allow room for King James? Interesting commentary in what will be a fascinating offseason.

LEBRON'S PLEA: The King says to take the Cavaliers off nationally televised games. Can you blame him? Cleveland loses by 32 to Houston on Saturday night. Two weeks before that, they lose by 24 to OKC after giving up 148 points. In the last eight nationally televised games, they have lost them all by an average of 18 points! This team is struggling. A shake up in Cleveland? Yes! Big trades at the deadline. The question is left as to whether it will salvage the season.

HEALTHY WEEKEND: 3-1 is the magical score as the San Jose Sharks best both the Columbus Bluejackets and Carolina Hurricane by two goals each. Well-played road games despite yet another puck in the mouth to Logan Couture. No problem, as he comes back to play impressive tilts. Call it imperative that the Sharks keep winning in the ultra-competitive Pacific Division. Vegas looks like the winner! Hard to believe.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.