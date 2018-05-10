HOLE IN ONE: Gaddis, 82, notches ace during club play
May 10, 2018
Proving once again that golf is a game for all ages, 82-years young Mel Gaddis scored his first career hole in one May 2 at Nevada County Country Club.
Gaddis aced the 156-yard Par 3 hole No. 5 using his 5-iron during men's club play. He celebrated with teammates Mike Argento, Gary Deardorff and Bill Roach.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP TENNIS: Bear River’s Savannah Thrasher earns section championship
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grads battle through injuries at conference championships
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union knocks off Davis in first round of playoffs
- CLUB LACROSSE: Gold Country Stampede keeps rolling, gets top seed in NorCal playoffs