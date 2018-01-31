 HOLE IN ONE: Diane Sanguinetti notches ace at Alta Sierra Country Club | TheUnion.com

HOLE IN ONE: Diane Sanguinetti notches ace at Alta Sierra Country Club

The Union staff
Submitted photo |

Diane Sanguinetti only needed one swing on the 15th hole at the Alta Sierra Country Club Monday. Playing from the forward tee, Sanguinetti used a 7-iron to place the ball below the pin and it smoothly rolled into the hole. Sanguinetti is a member of Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club. The ace on 15 was her third ever hole-in-one. Her playing partners were Barb Pearce and Peggy Hubert.

Diane Sanguinetti only needed one swing on the 15th hole at the Alta Sierra Country Club Monday.

Playing from the forward tee, Sanguinetti used a 7-iron to place the ball below the pin and it smoothly rolled into the hole.

Sanguinetti is a member of Alta Sierra Women's Golf Club. The ace on 15 was her third ever hole-in-one.

Her playing partners were Barb Pearce and Peggy Hubert.