HEROES EDITION: Sierra E-Bikes gives back to those who gave

When organizers for Lake Wildwood's Injured Vets Golf Tournament reached out to Dion Reif looking for a deal on an E-Bike for their raffle, the Penn Valley business owner didn't think twice.

"I said 'I really like the cause, let me just give you the bike,'" said Reif, who owns and operates Sierra E-Bikes. "So, I gave them the bike, that way the first ticket sold was a profit."

Funds raised by the Lake Wildwood Injured Vets Golf Tournament and its raffle go to help fund a gift to an injured veteran who has been chosen by Patriots Honor as their Star Recipient.

The mission of Patriots Honor, a nonprofit organization started in 2012 by Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Brent Hammond and Chief Master Sergeant Stuart Bisland, is to empower wounded veterans to pursue their passions while overcoming the challenges of rehabilitation and reintegration into civilian life.

The organization's motto is, "Giving back to those who gave."

Kyle Sayre, a retired Army Combat Engineer who lost his right leg below the knee in Iraq, was one of Patriots Honor's 2018 Star Recipients and received a custom Polaris ATV. Sayre was presented with the gift at Lake Wildwood's Injured Vets Golf Tournament banquet.

Inspired by Sayre and the other injured vets in attendance, Reif decided to donate E-Bikes to all four injured vets at the event.

"After meeting them I thought it only appropriate that each hero gets one," said Reif. "With the electric and pedal assist it allows them to get out and ride. It allows them to get out there and have some freedom, which I was thought was cool, because that's what they offer us."

So Reif developed and donated four "Heroes Edition" E-Bikes, which would normally retail at $2,500.

The black and blue E-Bikes, built by Alan Eagleton, feature Patriots Honor decals and American flags painted on the fenders as well as a hand-written message from a celebrity chef.

Guy Fieri, a longtime friend of Reif's, autographed each E-Bike along with the message "Thank you for your service."

Retired Airborne Infantry Squad Leader Alex Jauregui, who lost both his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan, is one of the E-Bike recipients. He said he is grateful for the gift and the chance to ride once again.

"I wasn't able to ride an upright after I got hurt, so it will be a learning experience for me," he said. "But we're definitely lucky."

Jauregui was a Patriots Honor star recipient in 2016, when he received a custom tractor to help him with his work as the owner and operator of Fury Bees and Pollination.

"I thought it would be the end of my life as I knew it after I got injured, but it's really the beginning and that's thanks to organizations like Patriots Honor and patriotic Americans who lift us up and give us opportunities to see that life isn't over, and we can still do a lot of things.

"It may be a little harder, but thanks to generous people like (Dion), we get a chance to do it."

Jauregui and Sayre, along with fellow injured vets Josh Hotaling and Jake Keeslar, all received E-Bikes from Reif, who has also donated E-Bikes to the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments, as well as a Fieri signed E-Bike that will go to the relief efforts in Paradise after the devastating Camp Fire.

"It's all about community," Reif said. "My wife and I have been involved in philanthropy for a long time. The whole idea is to give back. We're fortunate. This is a great community that gives to us and takes care of us as a local business and we wanted to give back."

