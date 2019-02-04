GOLF: Lake Wildwood Men’s 18-hole Golf Club honors top players
February 4, 2019
The Lake Wildwood Men's 18-hole Golf Club honored their top players from the past year at a banquet in mid-December.
Mike McKee earned the 2018 Bartlett Cup, which goes to the golfer with the most points over the course of 12 tournaments.
Bill Brewster was the winner of the club's Net Championship.
Allen Prows took home the club's Gross Championship.
Club organizers, and event coordinators may submit game/season reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
