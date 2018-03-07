Golden 1 Center to host CIF State Basketball Championships through 2021

SACRAMENTO— The CIF Executive Committee has once again selected the Sacramento Kings and the state‐of‐the‐art Golden 1 Center to host the CIF State Boys and Girls Basketball Championships.

After winning the opportunity to host the championships for two years, beginning with Golden 1 Center's inaugural season, the world‐class sports and entertainment facility in Downtown Sacramento will continue to welcome student athletes, their families and fans, educators, and basketball fans for years to come.

"The CIF is grateful to the Kings organization for their continued support of education‐based athletics," said CIF Executive Director Roger L. Blake. "Golden 1 Center is a world‐class facility,

providing many memorable moments for all those involved in the CIF State Basketball Championships."

The Kings organization has long supported student‐athletes in Sacramento and through the CIF Championships. At Golden 1 Center and the team's previous venues, the organization has

hosted 20 state finals.

"Hosting the student‐athletes who will become future stars, on and off the court, is an incredible honor that we take very seriously," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "We're excited to welcome basketball fans around the state to Sacramento for a fantastic weekend full of excitement and entertainment."

Tickets for the 2018 Championships on March 23 and March 24 will are already on sale. Fans can purchase online at Golden1Center.com or at the arena box office.

Golden 1 Center is the world's most technologically advanced and sustainable arena. Student athletes and coaches will be treated to the NBA's newest accommodations, while fans in the stands enjoy the most progressive "Farm‐to‐Court" dining program in the league.