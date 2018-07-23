Gold Country Youth Soccer to host Opening Day Celebration

Gold Country Youth Soccer League will be hosting an Opening Day Celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nevada Union High School football field.

This carnival-type fundraiser will feature a 15-foot soccer dart board, dunk tank and giant water balloon launcher. For the smaller ones, there will be several other fun games to play. In addition to the games, there will be a raffle and silent auction with more than $4,000 in donations from local businesses. Auction items include: four Giants game tickets, Sac Republic game tickets, Bluetooth AM/FM/CD car stereo, Brizeo kitchen touch faucet including installation, Giants' Brandon Crawford autographed baseball, tool bag full of tools and more.

Food, drinks and Gold Country Soccer apparel will be available for purchase. Donation list and other details are available at the Gold Country Soccer Facebook event page at @goldcountrysoccer.

The league currently has about 900 recreational players from ages 4-16 and approximately 100 coaches. The 2018 season runs from end of August through November. Registration for the season closes July 31. For more information about the league visit http://www.goldcountrysoccer.org.