Gold Country Stampede lacrosse team remains unbeaten after winning weekend

The Gold Country Stampede returned to the field this past weekend with a pair of home games at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium.

The first game was held Friday night under the lights against the Elk Grove Gladiators. The Stampede proved to be too much for them, defeating the Gladiators 17-5. Leading the Stampede was senior attack-man Drew Heaps with five goals and two assists. This gives Heaps 42 goals and 16 assists for the season and puts him on pace to break the single-season scoring record for the Stampede.

Next was sophomore mid-fielder Tre Maronic with four goals and one assist, and attack-man Dylan Scott with a balanced three goals and three assists. Also making scoring contributions were Tanner Takahashi with two goals and two assists, Will Smith with a goal and two assists, Toran Maronic with a goal and an assist and Carsten Siebels with an assist.

The Stampede defense was lead by Ben Beeman and Peyton McGovern splitting time in cage. Defenseman Tyler Velasquez, Keith Ward and Jack Blair assisted the goalies in limiting the Gladiators to only five goals in the contest.

These victories bring the Stampede to a season record of 10-0, not only placing them first in the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association, but ranking them once again first in the state for club lacrosse teams.

Coach Greg Porter commented on the wins, "We are definitely on a roll at this point. We have some tough opponents coming up, but if we can stay healthy I think we can take care of business. I am proud of these young men, but they know the job is not done."

The Stampede takes the field next against Woodcreek the weekend of April 6; game day and time TBD. Go to gcStampede.com for the most up to date schedule.

Source: Gold Country Stampede