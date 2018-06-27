GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nevada Union rises above competition, wins NorCal Summer Shootout

With hard-fought victories over several talented teams, the Nevada Union girls summer basketball team claimed the NorCal Summer Shootout Tournament Championship Sunday.

The varsity level squad from Nevada Union topped opponents from Lincoln, Whitney and St. Francis to reach the title game where they knocked off Antelope for the championship.

"We've really picked up our pace a lot, a lot of fresh legs," said head coach Jenn Krill. "Meadow (Aragon) was a beast, which is not a surprise. She did amazing. A lot of the young kids also played well. Aijah King played well. Emerson Dunbar was a huge contributor. Molly Burton was a huge contributor. We're a lot deeper. We have a lot of guards that can play and can shoot it, and are not afraid to put the ball up in the air."

The tourney featured 16 varsity teams with games taking place at Whitney High School and Sierra College.

The title run at the NorCal Summer Shootout concluded a summer season in which NU's team competed and fared well in multiple tourneys including one in Chico and another in Western Oregon.

Krill said the experience gained by her players during the summer season will go along way when the high school season tips off.

Recommended Stories For You

"I would say this year we're a lot deeper than we've been before," Krill said. "Last year we were pretty senior-heavy in our playing time and I would say even more so during the summer than would be ideal. This year we went in with a lot of rotations with a lot of the younger players stepping up."

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.