GET INTO GOLF: Things to get for the golfer who has everything

So-called "Black Friday," the busiest shopping day of the year, has come and gone.

Literally millions of gung-ho credit card holders pressing toward a merchants' door in the wee morning hours. Now that this day has passed, it is safe for us golfers to venture out and find the perfect gift.

However, finding the ideal gift is not always a tidy procedure and, if you're anything like me, your heart is the right place, but your schedule makes the purchasing process a sprint down the final stretch. More than that, what do you buy? Gee, they won't like that or they probably have a hundred of those.

Once again, Get Into Golf is here to help with our annual "Things to Get for the Golfer who has Everything" list. In no particular order, please consider several fun or fundamental items that should help expedite the process and reduce brain power (to be saved for more social activities).

Personalized golf balls: It doesn't matter what type of player you are or how many golf balls you have, a personalized golf ball with your name, nickname or favorite phrase is always a welcome surprise. Titleist is your best bet here. They have many ball types at various prices and if you get your order in by Monday, Dec. 17, standard shipping is free.

Personalized shaft labels: This may not seem festive or romantic, but it is a great gift for everyone. Small labels that bear your name, club and phone number are made to wrap around each of your golf clubs. It's like buying insurance for the next time you leave a club on the course. Contact the Alta Sierra Country Club Pro Shop at 530-273-2010.

Golf ball finding glasses: OK, this might end up being a 'gag gift' but, these blue tinted glasses claim to help people locate golf balls in hard to find areas. You can find them online at SharperImage.com for $60.

A Good Book: This time of the year, sometimes the best day is spent with a good book. Get a copy of "Golf is Not a Game of Perfect." Written by a coach to the game's elite, Bob Rotella takes a light-hearted, educational approach to the mental side of the game.

Golfers GPS unit: It wasn't that long ago that a hand-held GPS unit was a very unique, relatively expensive device. Today, the types and their price have wide range. So, we are going to highlight a new, clever version. Zero Friction has a GPS Golf Glove. That's right, the GPS unit is enclosed with the Velcro strap. When you need information, it really will be knowing something "like the back of your hand." The initial purchase of glove and GPS is $100 and additional gloves are $15 a piece (zerofriction.com).

The Swinger Box: You've heard of the wine-of-the-month club or other clubs that send a themed product on a periodic basis. Candidly, this is more a novelty than a gift for an avid golfer. Yet, Swinger Box has price tiers that allow one to choose from a single golf glove all the way up to a box that includes golf apparel, golf balls and tees. I don't care who you are, we would all want to know what is in that box each month (swingergolfbox.com).

Now, again, if you're like me, your shopping has yet to begin. So, take a leisurely drive or hop online and make a solid choice, there is still plenty of time for your package to arrive before Christmas. And, as you discover new things (by wandering down the aisles or surfing on the internet) there is still time to tell your "Santa" all of the cool things that you would like for yourself!

John Renslow is a PGA Professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides Golf Instruction at local courses.